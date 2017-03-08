James Beckerman, M.D., medical director Providence cardiac prevention + wellness “Unless we work on prevention, we’re not going to stop this tidal wave of heart disease,” said Dan Oseran, M.D., cardiologist and medical director of Providence Heart Institute. "Eighty percent of heart disease is preventable."

It is a launching pad to help people become their best, healthiest selves. Providence Heart Institute’s Basecamp Cardiac Prevention + Wellness, which combines diagnostic and fitness equipment with hands-on prevention and wellness tools, is officially open on the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center campus.

Basecamp is a first-of-its-kind innovative and interactive learning center. “When Providence decided to create a space focused on prevention and wellness, we looked at leading heart programs across the country and could not find anything like this,” said James Beckerman, M.D., cardiologist and medical director of cardiac prevention + wellness at Providence Heart Institute. “We are so excited to show the community what we’ve created.”

Why Basecamp? Heart disease is the world’s number one killer of men and women. The American Heart Association projects that by the year 2030, 40 percent of Americans will have some form of heart disease and it will cost $1 trillion annually to treat.

“Unless we work on prevention, we’re not going to stop this tidal wave of heart disease,” said Dan Oseran, M.D., cardiologist and medical director of Providence Heart Institute. "Eighty percent of heart disease is preventable,” said Dr. Oseran. “By changing what we eat, how much exercise we get, and how we deal with life’s challenges, a majority of heart disease is preventable. At Basecamp, we call this the 80% opportunity.”

The 25,000 square foot space is home to specialized clinics, state-of-the-art diagnostic and fitness equipment, a peak performance program that offers individualized fitness consults, and complementary therapies such as massage and acupuncture. But what sets it apart from centers typically associated with cardiac programs is its creative, interactive focus on prevention and wellness.

Unique features



Learning environment – from yoga and tai chi to mindfulness courses and healthy cooking classes – the daily opportunities to learn are all featured on the Basecamp calendar.

Start Small, Finish Remarkable wellness prescriptions. Whether you want to feel stronger, eat healthier, or shed some pounds – there’s a wellness prescription for you. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the wall and choose a take-away goal card.

Pathfinder program pairs patients with “graduates” who are so passionate about their wellness journey and the tools offered through Basecamp, they volunteer as mentors.

Apple a Day Café serves up delicious snacks and meals from its heart-healthy menu.

“Our mantra is ‘This is the beginning. This is where it starts. This is the first step that changes everything.’” said Dr. Beckerman. “At Basecamp, we have all the tools needed to help people create a route so they can take that first step in the journey to living their fullest, healthiest life.”

Basecamp is expected to serve 70,000 people in its first year. For more information on what’s available at Basecamp, including a class calendar, please visit http://www.welcometobasecamp.org.

