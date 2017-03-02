MiaRec Call Recording Solutions are now certified by Metaswitch

“Metaswitch certification ensures communication service providers can rely on tightly-integrated and proven call recording solutions to drive additional revenues and provide the best customer experience,” said Gennady Bezko, CEO of MiaRec.

MiaRec, Inc., a global provider of carrier-grade call recording and call analytics solutions, announced today that MiaRec has successfully completed the interoperability test with the Metaswitch CFS platform. MiaRec collaborated closely with the Metaswitch interoperability team to provide smooth and tight integration of MiaRec into the Metaswitch CFS platform.

“At MiaRec we are continually focused on providing communication service providers with the most advanced and reliable call recording and call analytics software available on the market today” said Gennady Bezko, CEO of MiaRec. “Metaswitch certification ensures our customers can rely on tightly-integrated and proven software solutions to drive additional revenues and provide the best customer experience.”

Integrating with Metaswitch via SIPREC interface, MiaRec allows service providers to easily host and manage call recording software within their network to attract new customers, increase revenue and grow customer base. MiaRec is built upon carrier-grade multi-tenant architecture, providing high availability and seamless scalability. The software offers full set of service provider management functions allowing automatic auto-provisioning and single sign-on for seamless user experience. The MiaRec solutions also include a wide range of advanced features, enabling service providers to offer advanced contact center functionality such as quality assurance, live monitoring, screen recording and call analytics.

Dozens of service providers all over the world are benefiting from the MiaRec call recording software, offering call recording and call analytics as add-on services to their customers.

About MiaRec:

MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of call recording and interaction management solutions. The award-winning MiaRec solutions portfolio includes call recording, screen capture and contact center solutions for service providers and enterprise customers. Cloud-ready solutions from MiaRec are used by dozens of service providers globally to drive additional revenues and help their clients improve customer service and comply with legal requirements such as PCI-DSS, FCA, and HIPAA.

MiaRec maintains its headquarters in San Jose, California, with offices and partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit: http://www.miarec.com

About METASWITCH:

Metaswitch is powering the transition of communication networks into a cloud-based, software-centric, all-IP future. As the world’s leading network software provider, we design, develop, deliver and support commercial and open source software solutions for network operators. Our high performance software runs on commercial, off-the-shelf hardware, as appliances or in the cloud. We package this software into solutions that are redefining consumer and business communications and enabling the interconnection between diverse network services and technologies. We also apply our software development expertise to removing network virtualization complexities in the data center, with a solution that easily scales and secures workload interconnection in support of mission-critical IT and real-time communication applications. For more information, please visit: http://www.metaswitch.com

Metaswitch is a registered trademark. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks or their respective holders.