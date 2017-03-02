The Aragon Research Globe. The need to integrate Communications and Collaboration capabilities with other business applications is one of the ways that enterprises can transform themselves into a full-fledged digital business.

Aragon Research, a technology focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, introduced its first Globe™ Report for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2017.

The report evaluates fourteen providers in a market that is consolidating around voice, video, messaging, and collaboration. Although voice and email communications dominate interactions within the enterprise today, the shift to video and messaging-based UCC is already taking place. Aragon predicts that enterprises will be able to digitally transform their communications and collaboration experiences by leveraging cloud-based UCC platforms.

“At its core, UCC is about enabling seamless Communications and Collaboration,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “The need to integrate Communications and Collaboration capabilities with other business applications is one of the ways that enterprises can transform themselves into a full-fledged digital business.”

The Globe™ report identifies the new elements of UCC and how enterprises can plan for the shift to multi-modal communications, and ranks fourteen major UCC providers as either a Leader, Innovator, Contender, or Specialist. Organizations should use this report as a guide when researching potential Communications and Collaboration providers. Learn more by reading the Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2017.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.