Floify, the leading provider of mortgage automation software, announces the company has been named one of the industry’s most innovative companies by HousingWire and awarded the publication’s 2017 HW TECH100™ Award. The award is given annually and reserved for the top technology companies in the housing technology industry.

“The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,” said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. “These companies aren’t just taking part in the housing industry’s technological revolution; they’re leading it.”

Launched in 2012, Floify has grown to more than 130,000 registered users, which include loan officers, realtors, and borrowers. The company boasts an impressive 99.5% annual customer renewal rate and releases new features or product updates every two weeks. From its unique Referral Partner Portal, to being part of Fannie Mae's inaugural class of Day 1 Certainty approved vendors, Floify continues to push the envelope for innovative mortgage origination technology.

“13,000 loans per month are started on our platform by loan officers who rely on Floify to help streamline and scale their entire loan process,” said Dave Sims, Floify’s founder and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized as leaders in the industry and will continue our dedication to raising the bar of innovation in the mortgage space.”

