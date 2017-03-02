UBA is a vital partner with NAHU. -- Michael A. Embry, RHU, NAHU President-Elect

United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, was honored to accept an award from the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) for outstanding support and commitment to their political action committee (called HUPAC). The award was presented during NAHU’s 2017 Capitol Conference and was the first time such an award was bestowed.

Danielle Capilla, UBA Interim CEO, says, “We are honored to have received such an award from NAHU. UBA is proud to support their political efforts in backing the campaigns of candidates who believe in private sector solutions for the health and financial security of all Americans.”

UBA sponsored a fundraising campaign among its Partner Firms whereby UBA would match, dollar-for-dollar, any Partner who donated to HUPAC. In addition, UBA added a special bonus of $500 for each Partner who signed up for automated monthly giving. The goal was to raise $25,000 by December 31, 2016. By the end of the campaign, with a grand total raised of $27,710, UBA exceeded its goal by 10.8 percent. Furthermore, UBA Partners represented nine percent of all HUPAC contributors.

Michael A. Embry, RHU, NAHU President-Elect, says, “Congratulations on this prestigious award! I was very impressed in the response of our UBA Partners to the ‘call to action’ for HUPAC. UBA is a vital partner with NAHU and the show of support for HUPAC proves once again that UBA Partners are the ‘best of the best!’”

