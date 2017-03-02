Rockler Launches Second Generation of Quick-Fit Dust Collection

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has upgraded its Dust Right Quick-Fit dust collection system, which provides plug-and play style dust collection to any number of free-standing power tools throughout the shop, plus a variety of shop cleanup configurations.

The system is centered on the new Quick-Fit Handle, which features a rigid, ergonomically-shaped handle structure, an adjustable suction mechanism, and a rear port angled to minimize "fight" from the dust hose. The handle interfaces with the Dust Right 4" Power Tool Ports, Floor Sweep, and Bench Nozzle to provide ondemand dust collection wherever it is needed.

The Quick-Fit Handle can easily be switched from machine to machine once each is fitted with a Dust Right 4" Tool Port, extending dust collection to any freestanding power tool in an instant. This also allows power tools to easily be added to the system (all it takes is a 4" Tool Port) or rearranged in the shop, which is not an option with fixed dust plumbing. This configuration also provides the most direct route between the dust collector and the tool, which maximizes the suction in the system.

"Anyone who has ever installed permanent dust collection plumbing to power tools knows how limiting it is," said Steve Krohmer, Rockler's vice president of product development. "The Quick-Fit system is an inexpensive way to provide effective dust collection not only to power tools, but throughout the shop space."

Beyond power tool dust collection, the Quick-Fit Handle is also valuable for general shop cleanup. It interfaces with a variety of Quick-Fit attachments, including the Floor Sweep and Bench Nozzle, to create a complete shop cleanup solution. Upgrades to the Floor Sweep include easy gliding wheels, a removable grate and a rear brush.

The Quick-Fit Handle is part of multiple Rockler Dust Right bundles, ranging from the basic 4" Quick-Fit Tool Set (52594) priced at $21.99 to the extensive 4" Quick-Fit Shop and Tool Set (53733) at $82.99. The Quick-Fit Handle can also be purchased individually (55027) for $14.99, and the Dust Right® 4" Tool Port 2-Pack (25516) is priced at $17.99. All can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, as well as through the Rockler catalog. For store locations or a free catalog, visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

