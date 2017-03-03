Asset Performance Technologies Announces Latest Expansion

APT Logo Your ability to increase revenue for your business by doing the right maintenance at the right times starts with the right knowledge, and we provide that to our customers. Past News Releases RSS Asset Performance Technologies...

Asset Performance Technologies, Inc. (APT) announced today its latest version of the Asset Strategy Library (ASL) is now available to the industrial market.

The ASL is the most comprehensive asset library that enables processing and manufacturing organizations to avoid unplanned asset failures. With its expert maintenance recommendations supported by in-depth failure modes and effect analysis (FMEA) tables (across all known operating contexts), this extensive library contains over 720 equipment types commonly found in asset-intensive industries and includes:



52,000 Degradation Mechanisms or FMEA rows (70 per type)

4,400 PM Tasks and Intervals (6 per type)

156,000 As-Found Reportable Conditions (216 per type)

Under continuous development and refinement over the past 20 years, the ASL is a unique database that provides access to detailed equipment knowledge from experienced leaders within the Asset Performance Management (APM) industry. Incorporating over 29,000 man-years of experience from equipment experts, ASL can improve profitability and shorten the time to value of your Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and other APM software implementations.

"Expediting Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) analysis is a great way to improve your company's performance, says Mark Benak, CEO of APT. Your ability to increase revenue for your business by doing the right maintenance at the right times starts with the right knowledge, and we provide that to our customers."

ASL is the foundation for APT's maintenance optimization tools called Preventance™. Meridium (now part of GE Digital) and Bentley Systems also provide the ASL within their respective APM software suites.

About Asset Performance Technologies

Asset Performance Technologies, Inc. (APT) produces the revolutionary preventive maintenance solution that combines unique optimization software with the Asset Strategy Library (ASL), the world's most comprehensive library of asset strategies for industrial equipment, to rapidly optimize any Preventive Maintenance (PM) program. Preventance™ and the ASL set the standard for PM Optimization (PMO) by dynamically adjusting to changing operating conditions, plant requirements, and market economics. http://www.assetperformanceinc.com

