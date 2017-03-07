There are top-rated schools in the area and the beautiful weather year round allows for an active lifestyle outdoors. I help buyers find the right home by being customer-focused and making them feel like they’re the only one I'm working with.

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR) has presented the Platinum Award to Erin Wade for being in the top 1 percent of individual agents for sales in San Diego County. It is the highest honor conferred to individuals who have handled more than $50 million, or 40 units, in real estate transactions.

Wade received the award in ceremonies that took place at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar on January 21, 2017. The event was attended by SDAR members.

With over 15 years of experience, Wade has represented a diverse selection of properties starter homes and beach front condos to executive properties and luxury estates.

At her website http://soldbyerin.com/, Wade offers professional real estate services to buyers and sellers in Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, and other cities throughout northern San Diego County.

Real estate in northern San Diego County

Northern San Diego County real estate has bright prospects in 2017, with positive indicators projecting a rosy outlook for at least two of its prime markets. The communities of Bonsall and Fallbrook, in particular, saw year-over-year gains in sold properties.

The average selling price is six percent higher than it was in January 2016. Average market time has also improved by 23 percent, with homes averaging 51 days in the market compared with 66 days the year prior.

“It’s a great location,” Wade says. “There are top-rated schools in the area and the beautiful weather year round allows for an active lifestyle outdoors. I help buyers find the right home by being customer-focused and making them feel like they’re the only one I'm working with.”

About the Circle of Excellence Awards

The Real Estate Circle of Excellence Awards is an annual event honoring the San Diego County real estate industry’s most outstanding Realtors. Sales Agent and Broker members in good standing may apply for the Recognition of Excellence as teams and individuals if they meet the criteria for the Gold, Silver, and Platinum awards. The applications are reviewed by their peers in the industry. Over 100 nominations were submitted for this year’s awards.

The honorees were recognized on stage during the Circle of Excellence Awards and featured in the Union Tribune Sunday edition.

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors is the largest trade association in the US, with over 13,000 members. The organization helps members sell homes and ensure that they adhere to a code of ethics and the highest professional standards. It is dedicated to protecting private property rights.

About Erin Wade and HomeSmart

Wade is a southern California native who began her real estate career at the age of 23. She counts first-time buyers, military families, professionals, and celebrities among her clients. She represents properties at all price levels.

She was named the No. 1 Realtor at HomeSmart Realty West for sales and volume in 2016 and received the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors Platinum Level Award of Excellence the same year. She also received the Top Producer and Pinnacle Agent awards in 2015.

Between 2013 and 2016, she was conferred the San Diego Magazine 5-Star Customer Service Award and was ranked among the top 6 percent agents in San Diego County.

Her brokerage, HomeSmart, is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the United States. Founded in 2000 by Matt Widdows, the organization blends traditional real estate concepts with innovation and cutting-edge technology.

The properties she sells can be viewed on her website http://soldbyerin.com/, with inquiries accommodated at ll800-964-ERIN (3746).