Appleton Properties Launches Redesigned Real Estate Website

Home buyers now start their search online. What better way to help them than to provide comprehensive neighborhood guides and the latest listings available in their chosen area?

Appleton Properties, a boutique brokerage providing white-glove real estate service in the Washington, DC metro area, recently unveiled their redesigned website, AppletonProperties.com.

“Appleton Properties is excited to announce that our redesigned website, AppletonProperties.com, is now live,” says the brokerage and property management company’s principal broker William Fastow.

AppletonProperties.com went through a major website overhaul to establish a unique and stronger online presence and to provide clients with better resources.

“We realized that our old website didn't accurately represent our business values and brand,” shares real estate agent Adam Fastow, William's brother and the other half of Appleton Properties. “We needed a site that would show the breadth of our services and expertise and we are very pleased with the results."

The new and improved http://www.appletonproperties.com/ has a fresh, sophisticated feel, and highlights the company’s distinct branding throughout its various pages. Built with today’s user in mind, the site is completely responsive and has an interface that’s user friendly across all kinds of devices.

“Our goal was to keep things simple yet effective,” says William. “We wanted our potential clients to immediately see what our real estate website has to offer, and consequently what we have to offer.”

Aside from a design overhaul, the site also features a more robust neighborhoods section, complete with up-to-date community information and property listings.

“Home buyers now start their search online,” says Adam. “What better way to help them than to provide comprehensive neighborhood guides and the latest listings available in their chosen area?”

http://www.appletonproperties.com/ also offers comprehensive resources and guides for home buyers and sellers. The website's integrated Internet Date Exchange (IDX) allows home buyers to search for properties and open houses in the region. Sellers can check out monthly market reports to see how homes are selling in their area.

Site visitors can also access tips and more information through Appleton Properties' blog, which is updated regularly.

“We are particularly excited with the blog. It will allow us to connect to different people and share our real estate expertise and knowledge,” Adam says. “We'll be posting articles once or twice every month.”

For more information about Appleton Properties and the services they offer, visit http://www.appletonproperties.com/ or call the company toll free at 1-800-659-2706.

About Appleton Properties

Appleton Properties provides extensive real estate and property management services throughout the District as well as in Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Annapolis, and other nearby areas in Maryland and Virginia. Principal broker William Fastow has over 15 years’ experience in property sales, development, and management in the region.