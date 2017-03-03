I’m pleased to offer this to my patients as a superior alternative method to treating degenerative disc disease in the cervical spine. - Dr. Todd H. Lanman

Having consistently remained one of the world’s leading innovators in spine health, Dr. Todd H. Lanman, of Beverly Hills-based practice Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery (http://www.spine.md), became one of the leading surgeons in his field more than a decade ago to begin offering two-level cervical disc replacements to patients, as an alternative to fusion surgery.

The state-of-the-art procedure using the Medtronic Prestige LP Cervical Disc, for which Dr. Lanman acted as principal investigator on the FDA trial, leading to FDA approval last year, has given patients of his experiencing one- or two-level cervical disc degeneration, neck pain and lack of mobility, the opportunity to undergo a clinically superior, relatively pain-free surgery that allows them to remain active and vital, with full motion preserving technology.

Dr. Lanman is now once again shifting the paradigm of spine care by introducing his new 4D Health Approach, which treats each patient through a comprehensive, holistic and four-dimensional lens that takes into account a patient’s overall health, any ailments, their environment, and most importantly, their future aspirations. He then tailor-makes a program for them that allows them to not only survive, but thrive with vigor and vitality.

“Whenever treating my spine patients,” he says, “I always consider the 4D Health Approach. This includes nutrition, exercise, and hormone replacement therapy if necessary, along with proper supplementation, in order to speed recovery time, improve wound healing, improve strength and conditioning after surgery, to get people back to their optimal health so that they can be greater than better.”

Patients do not need to be ailing from disc degeneration to benefit from his 4D Health Approach. In fact, patients can come to Dr. Lanman to help prevent surgery of the spine by following his 4D Health regimen.

However, those patients who have undergone the minimally invasive cervical disc replacement procedure, augmented by Dr. Lanman’s successful 4D Health Approach, find that they are often able to regain the natural movement of their spine, specifically in their neck and their recovery time is also deeply decreased, sometimes resuming daily activities within days and even some sports and exercise within three weeks.

In fact, many of Dr. Lanman’s patients, including leading C-suite business executives and celebrities, travel thousands of miles in order to receive his sophisticated professional care, including this innovative 4D Health Approach and quality-of-life-saving disc replacement procedure, using the Prestige LP.

The titanium-ceramic composite Prestige LP, which has been FDA approved for use in one or two adjacent levels in the cervical spine (C3-C7) as of late last year, is now on the U.S. market proven statistically superior for use in both levels to that of two-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) with the advantage of less pain and full neck motion. Dr. Lanman was the principal investigator on the FDA trial and has been performing two level disc replacements since 2006.

On the seven-year follow-up with its FDA clinical trial, the Prestige LP two-level artificial disc demonstrated statistical superiority to the age-old motion-limiting spinal fusion surgery with regard to two-level artificial disc replacement scores in evaluations and doctor follow-up examinations with x-rays and CAT scans.

The criteria used to evaluate these outcomes included neck pain scores through the Neck Disability Index, arm pain scores, neurologic function, and overall outcome. Revision surgeries have also been shown to be one-third less in patients receiving artificial disc replacement surgeries compared to the fusion group.

Lanman says, “As the principal investigator on the West Coast, and in being part of these clinical trials, I’m pleased to offer this to my patients as a superior alternative method to treating degenerative disc disease in the cervical spine.”

One- or two-level artificial disc replacement in the cervical spine is approved by most insurance plans.

About Todd H. Lanman, MD.

As a specialist in the advancement of spinal health and surgery, total disc replacement and motion preservation for more than 30 years, Dr. Todd H. Lanman has earned top honors, his patients’ trust and respect, and recently was named one of the Top Doctors in America. He is also the go-to Spinal Neurosurgeon for many of the world’s leading business leaders and biggest stars. A Diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Lanman earned his M.D. at Chicago’s Northwestern University in 1983 with top honors and went on to complete his residency in Neurological Surgery at University of California at Los Angeles. Since then, Dr. Lanman has led his leading spinal neurosurgery practice, Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, in the heart of Beverly Hills, which is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center and Saint John’s Medical Center.

As a leading innovator in medicine, as well as a media educator and contributor, Lanman has published more than 10 peer-reviewed articles, as well as book chapters on topics relating to his field, and has presented more than two dozen papers at national and regional medical society meetings. His expertise is often sought out as he is often tapped to be the principal medical investigator on a wide swath of clinical trials for motion preserving surgeries and artificial disc replacement devices. He has also remained an assistant clinical professor at UCLA for the past 20 years. For more information on Dr. Lanman and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md/

