Healthcare Research & Analytics® (HRA®) collaborated with Cure Media Group to survey more than 4,000 oncology patients and determine what was most important during their treatment. These results all pointed to the concept of ‘Compassionate Care.’ Today at 2 p.m. EST, HRA® will host a 45-minute webinar, “Defining Compassionate Care Through the Voices of Patients and Advocates,” that will unveil some of the findings and implications of this syndicated study.

This webinar will expand understanding on what patients and their caregivers appreciate from treatment centers which will allow the centers to better craft messaging as well as treatment options for patient-centric approaches. Additionally, the results will benefit institutions and ultimately assist in producing better patient outcomes in the oncology space.

To register for the webinar, click here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1133128. If you cannot attend, but would like to, please register with the link above to watch the webinar on-demand at your convenience.

