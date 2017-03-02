Ozlo Unveils Integrated Knowledge Platform For A.I.

Ozlo’s platform helps assistants understand and represent the contours of the real world. Until now, there has been no reliable, single source of knowledge that models the complexity of everyday life.

Ozlo, the integrated knowledge platform powering the intelligent future, today unveiled its open index of knowledge about the real world. Ozlo immediately enhances today’s virtual assistants by giving them a knowledge base that accounts for the nuances of everyday life. Ozlo helps intelligent systems have conversations that continue markedly longer, convert more frequently into action, and improve customer loyalty overall.

Today’s AI systems are intelligent, but they are brittle around the edges because they are trained to operate on hard facts alone. Ozlo’s platform represents facts alongside a probabilistic understanding of available opinions, assertions, beliefs, and judgments.

“Today’s assistants are not street smart, so to speak,” said Charles Jolley, co-founder and CEO of Ozlo. “They fail us so often because they’re limited to reasoning about facts alone. Our customers use Ozlo to recapture lost intent and build loyalty. Why delegate your most lucrative queries to a list of ten blue links? Own your current domains. Open up new ones. Give your assistant more to talk about.”

Ozlo’s index contains over two billion data points on topics ranging from movies to restaurants and bars to the smart home.

“Representing real-world knowledge accurately is one of the hardest problems in computer science today,” said Mike Hanson, co-founder and CTO of Ozlo. “With our definitive knowledge index, you can think of our index as the standard basic training index for all of AI. Any virtual assistant anywhere can be instantly enhanced by ‘plugging in’ our index.”

Ozlo is funded by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. The company was incubated out of Greylock and Battery while Jolley and Hansen were respectively in residence as entrepreneurs. The two initially set about building a stand-alone assistant, which became the company’s reference app.

“Along the way we realized that an intelligent system is only as good as the knowledge base upon which it can reason,” said John Lilly, a Greylock Partner and Ozlo Board member who also served previously as COO, then CEO of Mozilla Corporation. “Ozlo is addressing the fundamental constraints of AI today. Ozlo will be an essential part of every AI stack moving forward.”

Ozlo’s index is currently available via a series of three products, accessed as APIs, and priced by volume.

1. Data – Allows intelligent systems to extract meaning from data with over two billion entities and attributes.



Search: disambiguate between multiple concepts, constrain searches to a given context like location or time of day

Similarity: Retrieve a rich set of metadata about a thing, complete with evidence and associated similarity arcs

2. Intent – Allows intelligent systems to recognize and fulfill user intent



Understand: Receive linguistic breakdown of what the user said

Interpret: Map user inquiry, along with any context, to a structured user intent

Fulfill: Route your user intent to the proper Task Execution engine based on context and dialogue history

3. Converse – Allows intelligent assistants to anticipate users’ likely next steps and deliver options that keep them engaged



Manage: Determine whether to ask clarifying questions or disambiguate

Suggest: Receive a set of questions that the user is likely to ask next

Ozlo can accommodate proprietary knowledge unique to a customer's’ business or worldview for an additional fee. To learn more or start leveraging our model of the real world in your intelligent system, please visit http://www.ozlo.com.

