Companies know they need to replace outdated recruiting practices with engagement-focused efforts that build relationships with job seekers and showcase their authentic brand...The Whether helps make those meaningful career connections.

Better Weekdays, the first inbound recruiting platform that powers brand-driven campus hiring, today launched The Whether, its flagship application that matches top talent with personalized career pathways. The Whether brings modern, user-friendly career discovery tools to recruiters, career advisors, job seekers, and regional business networks.

Now more than ever, local leaders are focused on attracting and retaining talent. Rolling out on a regional basis, The Whether helps progressive cities achieve these goals. Initially focused in St. Louis, The Whether will connect college students with regional employment opportunities in partnership with the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Business Council, and the St. Louis Partnership for Economic Development.

“Our ultimate goal is to create the most diverse talent pipeline,” said Chris Motley, CEO and founder of Better Weekdays. “Dramatically accelerating access means attracting and engaging millenials, the fastest growing demographic of the labor force. Companies know they need to replace outdated recruiting practices with engagement-focused efforts that build relationships with job seekers and showcase their authentic brand, but they struggle to do it right. The Whether helps make those meaningful career connections. From the job listing to candidate tracking to the matching itself, we’re rethinking career discovery. We’re focused on St. Louis right now, but we’ll quickly expand beyond.”

On average it takes 52 days to fill an open position, and employers are spending over $4K per placement. The market is now heavily candidate-driven, and traditional recruiting methods, like career fairs and job boards, are ineffective and misaligned with how students discover career opportunities.

The Whether creates an experience around a company’s brand and content that educates and engages college students in a personalized way. Employers can easily see which students are interested in their company and focus on nurturing them as opposed to blanketing entire campuses.

Career advisors gain unprecedented visibility into the job search process of their students, allowing them to more effectively help them find their ideal positions. Job seekers are presented meaningful internships and jobs at companies aligned with their strengths and values. By uniting employers, advisors, and seekers within one application, the Whether reduces friction in the job search process and creates the most personalized experience for all.

“In today’s highly competitive world, it’s all about talent. Regions and companies are competing to attract the best workers,” said Sheila Sweeney, CEO, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. “This new platform is impressive. We consider Better Weekdays founder Chris Motley to be one of the brightest stars in our fast-growing startup scene in St. Louis.”

The Whether is available to universities and job seekers for free, forever, and offered to employers through a tiered pricing model starting at $499 per month.

Better Weekdays’ platform is powered by a predictive job-matching algorithm. By analyzing millions of actual career transitions, Better Weekdays is able to match jobs based on the career patterns of job seekers with similar qualifications, interests, and workplace fit. Insights from educators, employers, students and alumni are analyzed and then visualized to optimize each user’s experience.

The company is supported by the Missouri Technology Corporation and is a 2015 Arch Grants recipient.

For more information, please visit http://www.thewhether.com.

About Better Weekdays:

Better Weekdays is the first inbound recruiting platform that powers brand-driven campus hiring. Our flagship application, The Whether, matches top talent with personalized career pathways.

The Whether creates the ideal conditions for employers to easily attract, engage, and hire millennials. Career advisors gain unprecedented visibility into the job search process while increasing engagement to help their students find careers they’ll love. We help job seekers discover meaningful internships and jobs at companies aligned with their strengths and values.

Based proudly in St. Louis, we’re on a mission to build the most diverse talent pipeline.