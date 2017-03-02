AQUA allows any business user to customize query responses and adapt their conversation model to meet customer needs at any point in time.

Conversable today announced the launch of AQUA (Answer Questions Using AI). AQUA is the first adaptive response system that helps businesses prioritize and manage the most important customer queries in conversational interfaces. The technology makes it possible for any employee to push automated responses live to a bot, with no coding changes.

At the core of AQUA is a machine learning engine that constantly observes user interactions, prioritizing broken queries and questions and surfacing them for product managers based on level of importance. Employees can then write and modify responses, which are then pushed live immediately. Until now, domain and conversation modeling required immense IT resources to make even the smallest changes, which dramatically limited the scope and sophistication of the questions an intelligence could answer with no real machine learning powering it.

On top of the machine learning layer is a business interface accessible to authorized employees. AQUA prompts business users to prioritize their training to answer the most pressing questions. Companies are able to add detail, layer personality, and adapt to seasonality in their responses, all through basic text input. Changes are implemented instantaneously, with no hassle, staging, or delay.

“The combination of advances in AI with the rapid adoption of messaging platforms has opened up broad new opportunities to drive dramatic improvements in customer care,” said Andrew Busey, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Conversable. “The AQUA system combines human-assisted machine learning with adaptive systems and an easy to use console to let business managers deliver answers quickly, easily, and correctly, to their customers.”

In any business, there are an infinite number of customer questions that can be answered, yet long tail queries, or low volume questions, actually account for a significant amount of customer questions which are typically the most difficult to answer. With its simple training and business interface, AQUA is the only system designed to manage questions whether they are routine or obscure.

“Bots are mainly just the delivery mechanism on the various conversational channels. The most lucrative queries require a long tail of knowledge that can be attained only through a collaboration of an intelligent system and knowledgeable humans,” said Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Conversable. “AQUA allows any business user to customize query responses and adapt their conversation model to meet customer needs at any point in time.”

The increased volume and variety of questions have left customer service solutions reeling as they try to keep up, far outpacing automation’s ability to adequately respond. Even the smartest AI will fail if it isn’t regularly provided and updated with the appropriate responses to a customer questions. One significant advantage of AQUA is that it will alert the business manager that these new questions are being asked.

The balance of an AI that can discern customer intent and conversation models that provide the right answers is critical to the success of any conversational interface. The launch of AQUA distinguishes Conversable’s platform in a market that has been defined by too many expensive science projects and too few practical applications of AI.

Conversable is piloting AQUA with several major Fortune 500 companies.

