Sysdig Announces Acceptance into Docker Certification Program

Sysdig: the first container-native monitoring solution Providing Sysdig's Docker monitoring technology as a certified container on the Docker Store is a natural evolution of our Docker relationship.

Today, Sysdig announced its acceptance to the Docker Certification Program, a framework for partners to integrate and certify their technology to the Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) commercial platform. In addition, Sysdig can now be purchased through the Docker Store.

“We would like to congratulate Sysdig on their acceptance into the Docker Certification Program,” said Marianna Tessel, EVP, Strategic Development. “Enterprise IT teams are looking to Docker to provide recommendations and assurances on the ecosystem of container content, infrastructure and extensions. Sysdig’s inclusion into the program indicates that the Sysdig container monitoring agent has been tested and verified by Docker, confirming for customers that container images have been evaluated for security and are supported and built according to best practices.”

“The container ecosystem continues to grow in order to fill enterprises’ demand for a robust set of capabilities around the Docker platform,” said Loris Degioanni, CEO and founder of Sysdig. “We’re proud to offer greater assurances for organizations by providing our container-native monitoring technology as a Docker Certified Container.”

Sysdig Container-Native Monitoring Software

Sysdig provides robust software for monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting containerized applications and the microservices built on top of them. Sysdig’s unique exploration capabilities also provide pre-built monitoring dashboards to quickly analyze the performance of hosts, containers, and even the applications running inside containers. Sysdig scales this capability to tens of thousands of containers across any number of clouds.

Sysdig’s patent‐pending ContainerVision™ technology provides deep, request‐level visibility inside containers without invasive instrumentation. It gives instant visibility to infrastructure, containers, and even the applications running inside them. This approach succeeds where legacy monitoring fails, and at the same time makes monitoring containerized applications and microservices simpler and more robust.

“Since our product was launched, the Sysdig agent has been available on the Docker Hub,” notes Apurva Davé, VP of Marketing at Sysdig. “Providing our technology as a certified container on the Docker Store is a natural evolution of our Docker relationship.”

Availability

Sysdig is now available on the Docker Store in addition to direct from our company. Visit http://www.sysdig.com for more information, or find Sysdig on the Docker Store here: https://setns.run/2mgeKOO

About Sysdig

Sysdig (Twitter: @sysdig), the container-native visibility company, is creating a new generation of performance management solutions to deliver monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting in a microservices-friendly architecture. The company’s open source sysdig technology has attracted a community of hundreds of thousands of developers, administrators and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into systems and containers. Sysdig Cloud is the first and only comprehensive, container-native monitoring solution for applications and infrastructures.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.