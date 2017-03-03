LS Retail chooses Eagle360 Consulting for Australian Expansion

Today, Eagle360 Consulting, the fastest growing Microsoft Dynamics partner in Australia announced that they have expanded their offering to include “LS Retail”. “LS Retail” is a world leading developer and provider of all-in-one business management software solutions. It is used by many large companies across the world, including Nike, Hard Rock Café, Ikea and Victoria’s Secret.

“I have personally been very passionate about Retail and have worked with a number of retail clients over the years. Given that LS Retail is built on Dynamics NAV, it is a perfect fit for us as we have worked with NAV for over 15 years.” says Claudius Sithole, CEO, Eagle360 Consulting. “We also saw a gap in the Sydney market and LS Retail’s plans for Australia suited our aggressive goals for growth over the next few years”.

The LS Retail product has recently undergone significant changes, providing additional functionality and performance. E-Commerce and mobile app integration is available, and easily deployed. nopCommerce, the most widely used open source E-Commerce solution on the Microsoft platform is now utilised. The Business Intelligence component has also been enhanced, and the front-end is now based on Targit. “We have implemented many web solutions based on nopCommerce, and are partners with Targit, so we are really hitting the ground running with LS Retail”.

Eagle360 Consulting’s first implementations of LS Retail will be in the Fashion Industry. This has been a major specialisation for the company, having completed ERP solutions in the past for big names such as The Iconic and Styletread.

Eagle360 Consulting is an IT Services company based in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and offers ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence and Ecommerce solutions. The company is a Microsoft Partner, and specialises in delivering business solutions using Microsoft technology. Customers are from a range of industries, including Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution and Food & Liquor.