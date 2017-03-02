Over the last few years the artists in our network have earned tens of millions of dollars - and that’s really just the tip of the iceberg considering what we’re doing next

Morph 3D, creator of the leading avatar platform and character management system for virtual, augmented and other mixed realities, today announced plans to expand resources made available to fund its indie VR artist marketplace in 2017. These resources will go to fuel expansion of the world’s largest customizable VR avatar wardrobe library.

“Over the last few years the artists in our network have earned tens of millions of dollars - and that’s really just the tip of the iceberg considering what we’re doing next,” said Matt Wilburn, COO of Morph 3D. “This year, we are already seeing more people than ever engaging in the VR world. With this increase in resources, along with the upcoming release of Morph 3D Artist Tools, we will meet this need by expanding our artist network in the game developer and AR/VR spaces.”

Morph 3D’s network of nearly 1,000 artists have created tens of thousands of customizable items that can be used in avatars across the entire VR world using Morph 3D’s character creation platform. These assets are then made available through Morph 3D’s Ready Room character creation engine to a growing number of developers and VR platforms, including Philip Rosedale’s High Fidelity as well as the popular social VR platform VRChat. Without any previous 3D expertise, VR users can also use these assets to create their own avatars using Morph 3D’s demo app Ready Room, which has opened with a sample of nearly 400 wardrobe options.

“For me, being an artist in the Morph 3D community has allowed my creativity and talent to flourish, while being nurtured and occasionally tutored by the best team of people I've ever met,” said Lisa Nikisatez, artist in the Morph 3D community. “Before I met with Morph 3D I worked three jobs, including part time 3D artistry. Since joining this community, I make more money than the three jobs combined. I quit the other two and now I work my own hours. And I'm MY Boss. Morph 3D are the trailblazers in the industry in creating new tools to produce some of the best 3D art the world has ever seen."

Artists are able to participate in this network through a variety of methods, from arranging a complete buyout of their created asset, arranging a royalty agreement or a combination of the two. This results in a viable career option to 3D artists while giving developers a way to tap into the collective resource of all the world’s best 3D artists and provides their users with an unprecedented level of personal expression through their avatars.

The Morph 3D avatar wardrobe is used widely in a variety of virtual, augmented, and gaming platforms and is available at http://www.morph3d.com and at http://www.unity3D.com For artists wanting to join Morph 3D’s artist community and participate in the upcoming launch of Morph 3D’s Artist Tools, visit http://www.morph3d.com/artist-tools. VR users can download Ready Room and create avatars by visiting, http://www.morphid.com.

About Morph 3D

Morph 3D has brought together a community of the world’s most talented 3D artists, technologists and VR visionaries to create the best character creation platform available today. Morph 3D is consistently ranked among the top one-percent of all vendors based on popularity in the Unity Asset Store and its products are widely used by developers. To learn more about Morph 3D, please visit http://www.morph3D.com.