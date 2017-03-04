Angara.com Launches Coffee Diamond Jewelry Collection

Angara The Gemstone Destination An effervescent display of sophistication, Angara.com’s Coffee Diamond collection features stunning rings, elegant earrings and ravishing pendants adorned with brown diamonds in shades that range from an appealing light brown to a rich deep brown.

The popularity of colored diamonds has significantly increased over the past few years. While most colored diamonds are rare and expensive, brown diamonds are easily accessible and comparatively more affordable. Resembling a coffee bean or a chocolate bar, these richly hued diamonds have evolved to be statements of exquisite beauty and brilliance. Online jewelry retailer Angara.com’s new Coffee Diamond collection captures the delectable charm of natural brown diamonds in mesmerizing and one-of-a-kind designs.

An effervescent display of sophistication, Angara.com’s Coffee Diamond collection features stunning rings, elegant earrings and ravishing pendants adorned with brown diamonds in shades that range from an appealing light brown to a rich deep brown. Each piece is masterfully crafted to induce a coffee-like flavor that is hard to miss. There are designs in which the enchanting brown diamond glows by itself and also pieces in which its beauty is enhanced by sparkling white diamonds and colored gemstones such as tanzanite, morganite and aquamarine. Pieces in which the brown diamonds are placed in a black rhodium-plated setting are particularly striking.

Angara.com’s Coffee Diamond collection has simple yet elegant designs as well as those that are extravagantly beautiful. There are intricate floral patterns, graceful and fluid swirls, interlocked circles, captivating hearts, endless infinities and more. Apart from the various metal options – yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and platinum, customers can also choose the stone quality and the carat weight based on their budget and preference.

About Angara.com

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a US-based fine jewelry eCommerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur’s family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005 Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com.