eOriginal, Inc., the digital transaction expert, today announced that it has joined the Marketplace Lending Association (MLA), the leading industry trade group. Directly aligned with eOriginal’s position as a pioneer in FinTech, MLA’s goal is to promote a transparent, efficient and customer-friendly financial system by supporting the responsible growth of marketplace lending, fostering innovation in financial technology and encouraging sound public policy.

“As Marketplace Lending continues to advance, stakeholders are concerned with the processes surrounding digital transactions, the integrity of what is being purchased, speed of execution and enabling processes that allow a multitude of players in different roles to participate, all while keeping rights, privileges and regulation in mind,” said eOriginal’s President and CEO Stephen Bisbee. “We are committed to provide our expertise to the industry as the complexity of online lending continues to expand.”

As a member of the MLA, eOriginal will focus on empowering industry-wide discussion on how technology can effectively enhance and enable digital transaction capabilities to more securely manage and transfer loan agreements as financial assets once completed and signed. This commitment is aligned with the company’s belief that to support industry-wide adoption, processes must also support best practices to verify and authenticate with transparency for funders, investors, custodians, rating agencies and the customers.

"The MLA is thrilled to welcome eOriginal as an Associate Member. eOriginal’s experience in policy issues surrounding electronic transactions and documentation will be a great asset to the MLA and its membership,” said Nathaniel Hoopes, MLA’s executive director. “MLA member companies continue to innovate and create new opportunities for borrowers and investors, the association will play an important role in sharing data and insights that help educate policy makers on the benefits that these companies bring to consumers, businesses and our financial system.”

Formed in 2016, the MLA encapsulates a broad cross-section of Marketplace Lending. eOriginal joins the ranks of LendingClub, Prosper, Funding Circle, Avant, Marlette, CommonBond, Upstart, LendIt, dv01 and others.

About eOriginal, Inc.

Founded in 1996, eOriginal is the trusted expert in digital transaction management solutions, specializing in the post-execution management of financial asset documentation. eOriginal SmartSign® and eAsset® Management Services enable an end-to-end solution for fully electronic transactions that must be managed with the highest levels of security and compliance throughout their lifecycle. By treating every transaction as having assets that must be verifiably secure, legally compliant and enforceable, eOriginal provides its customers and partners with eCertainty®. For more information, please visit http://www.eoriginal.com. eOriginal®, eAsset®, eOriginal SmartSign® and eCertainty® are trademarks of eOriginal, Inc. and are registered in the United States or in other jurisdictions.

About MLA

MLA, a professional trade association, was formed in 2016. The goals of the Association are to promote a transparent, efficient, and customer-friendly financial system by supporting the responsible growth of marketplace lending, fostering innovation in financial technology, and encouraging sound public policy at the state and federal level. To be eligible to join the association MLA companies must abide by the highest standards of business conduct in providing credit and services to consumers and businesses. For more information about MLA, its members and its membership standards, visit the MLA website at http://www.marketplacelendingassociation.org.