MEA’s EZval … Now Available for Apple iOS

EZval Mobile Performance Evaluation Solution, a product of MEA, which increases the reliability of Operator Qualification (OQ) evaluations is now available for iPads. The iOS version functions the same as the popular Windows version, offering an additional device option for field performance evaluations.

EZval standardizes evaluation forms for improved accuracy and reporting integrity. Conduct evaluations and record results without paper or pencil! A PDF copy of the form is automatically saved, and PDF file names include user, task, and completion data. Log files enable easy updating of external systems.

Homer Gardner, operator qualifications services director, USDI says, “EZval has made doing evaluations easier. I now get consistent records every time and the automated PDF makes it simpler for us to manage our operator qualifications. The digital record is more secure and my paperwork is greatly reduced.”

MEA listens to its members and responds to their needs. First by developing EZval and now by adding the iOS version. The ability to conduct accurate and efficient performance evaluations is essential to compliance with OQ requirements. Paper based systems have the significant challenges of penmanship, accuracy of id numbers, additional paperwork and data entry. EZval keeps the option available to print completed evaluations for audits, record verification and quality checking, but eliminates the problems inherent with paper based systems.

EZval is an important tool to help operators and contractors ensure the highest level of compliance with federal regulations related to OQ.

Interested in learning more about how EZval can streamline the OQ evaluation process? Contact Marty Vita at (651) 289-9600 x131 or martyv (at) midwestenergy (dot) org or visit http://www.midwestenergy.org/ezval.html to learn more.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.