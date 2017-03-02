In the US alone, the Hispanic population is almost 60-million strong, with nearly 40-million who speak Spanish at home. It’s an incredible market and reVolver is leading the charge into it.

Podcast technology platform ART19 today announced that reVolver, the leading on-demand audio provider serving Spanish-speaking and bilingual audiences, has selected the company to host and distribute its catalog of 46 shows, including the hits El Show De Piolin and Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom. reVolver chose ART19 based on the platform’s language flexibility as well as its advanced tools for listener measurement and ad insertion.

For ART19, the partnership represents a first step in their plan to increase services for international and non-English language markets. In addition to the platform’s current support for international monetization, ART19 soon plans to roll out a version of the platform that is entirely in Spanish.

“We’re excited to join forces with reVolver and address the global phenomenon that podcasting has become,” stated Sean Carr, Founder and CEO of ART19. “In the US alone, the Hispanic population is almost 60-million strong, with nearly 40-million who speak Spanish at home. It’s an incredible market and reVolver is leading the charge into it.”

“With their dedication to improving the podcast experience across the board and around the world, ART19 is an ideal partner for reVolver,” commented Jack Hobbs, CEO of reVolver. “With the strength of their technology and analytics, we’re confident we’ll have the support and resources we need to scale our offering as our audience grows.”

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolverPodcasts.com is the online destination for the very best in multicultural, on-demand audio and is the home of “El Show de Piolín” podcast. Listeners can discover, connect and engage with the most popular multicultural podcasts. reVolver Podcasts reaches a highly-engaged audience across mobile, desktop and connected devices. For more information about the company, visit http://www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About ART19

ART19 provides tools for hosting, distribution and monetization of podcasts, bringing enhanced listening metrics and ad serving technologies to publishers and advertisers. Founded by software entrepreneur Sean Carr and podcast producer Matt Belknap with input from top ad agencies, the platform solves problems with ad targeting, ad replacement and limits to measurement in the space. ART19’s technologies are helping agencies and brands leverage the increasingly popular medium and its highly engaged audiences. For more information, visit http://www.art19.com.