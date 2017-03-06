SPS New Dual 6 micromodule Stéphane Semori, Product Manager for Banking, at SPS, declares: "Especially for the US market, the new SPS eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule participates actively to a frictionless migration from 6 pins contact to 6 pins dual interface cards.”

Smart Packaging Solutions, a world leader in dual interface banking and eID documents, introduces the latest version of its eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule for dual interface banking cards that brings additional features and increased compatibility to the world of banking cards.

This latest version supports SPS exclusive Custom Module Image feature, which consists in engraving an image specific to the issuing financial institution on the module of the card. Now, with SPS new Dual 6 micromodule, all banks can make their brand image more prominent on the module on their dual interface cards.

SPS eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule is certified by EMVCo, MasterCard and Visa as well as by most national payment schemes, making it a universal solution for financial institutions wishing to issue dual interface cards. SPS Dual 6 micromodule is compliant with Mastercard CQM, ISO 10443 and 7816 standards.

SPS Dual 6 micromodule is the same size as a regular 6-contact micromodule, such as the ones used for contact banking cards or SIM cards. For this reason, thanks to eBoost PAY® Dual 6, card manufacturers can easily switch from contact to dual interface cards, without any need for adapting the embedding machine on their manufacturing line.

With Dual 6 micromodule and thanks to SPS inductive coupling technology, smart card manufacturers benefit from economies of scale as they can have a general-purpose smart card manufacturing line that will produce all kind of 6-contact smart cards, bringing them the best flexibility and production chain efficiency to answer card issuers’ demands.

Stéphane Semori, Product Manager for Banking, at SPS, declares: “The new version of eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule is even more universal as it allows financial institutions to boost their brand image with their logo on the module for all dual interface cards, regardless whether they belong to an international or a national scheme. Especially in US market, the new SPS eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule participates actively to a frictionless migration from 6 pins contact to 6 pins dual interface cards.”

The new eBoost PAY® Dual 6 micromodule is already available in either gold or silver plating, and can be customized with any bank logo.

SPS will be exhibiting on booth 41, at Seamless South Africa, March 14-15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

About SPS

Smart Packaging Solutions is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual interface banking cards. Headquartered in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 120 people. Part of the French Imprimerie Nationale Group, the company specializes in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at http://www.s-p-s.com

SPS is part of the Imprimerie Nationale Group

The Imprimerie Nationale Group is a global leader in secure identity solutions.

In a mobile and digital world where data security has become the major issue, the Imprimerie Nationale Group offers States, governments and businesses trusted solutions including added value electronic components for banking, identity solutions including electronic components, cutting-edge secure credentials and safe and reliable interoperable systems, but also innovative and efficient digital services, and secure solutions for complex printings and workflows.

Real engineering company, the Imprimerie Nationale Group is specialized in the integration of electronic and biometrics in identity documents and in polycarbonate cards. Thanks to its innovative new products and its strengthened security, the Imprimerie Nationale Group has become a worldwide leader with major customers in over 68 countries.

Based in Paris, the Imprimerie Nationale Group has two production centers and employs more than 700 employees, of which over a third is dedicated to technology development.

More information at http://www.imprimerienationale.fr