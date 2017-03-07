[Moving Trends] is an incisive analysis of what relocation trends used to be and how they have been changing over the years,” says Vidyadhar Garapati, CEO of Movers.com.

Movers.com, one of the leading online relocation portals, has updated its study, “Moving Trends: An Exploration,” to include data from 2016. The initiative captures the present trends and scenarios of the relocation industry, based on information collated from Movers.com’s internal customer database.

“[Moving Trends] is an incisive analysis of what relocation trends used to be and how they have been changing over the years,” says Vidyadhar Garapati, CEO of Movers.com.

“Moving Trends: An Exploration,” which began analyzing the trends of moving industry in 2005, is a comparative analysis comprised of charts, tables, and reports used to present the changing scenario of local, long distance, auto, and international moves along with the variation of the move size encompassing several states and cities. The report is divided into detailed segments, including the top US cities which people moved out of, people are moving into, and shipments picked up.

The report indicates that, as of 2016, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC are among the top cities people are moving out of, whereas the top cities people are moving into are Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas.

A sample audience of over 1,000 Movers.com users who have moved in 2016 were sent a market research survey, responding to certain details regarding their move. Below is a summary of their responses.

Reason for move

When asked, “what was the reason for their move in 2016,” most users cited a new job/job relocation, with nearly 17%. This was followed by family reasons with 13.25% and retirement with over 10%.

Time spent planning

When asked, “approximately how much time in advance was spent planning their 2016 move,” nearly 40% of the sample participants took 2-3 months planning their move. This was followed by 29% planning for less than one month, and 16% planning for 3-6 months.

Final cost of move

When asked about the approximate final cost of their move, a quarter of the sample surveyors spent $1,000 - $2,500 on their move. This was followed closely with 21.5% of movers spending $500 - $1,000 on their move, and 18.5% spending $2,500 - $5,000 on their move.

Utility/Home improvement expenses

The sample audience was also asked how much they spent or plan to spend on utilities and home improvements since moving in 2016. Approximately 42% of respondents have spent under $1,000 on their new home. This was followed by 22% spending $1,000 - $2,500 on home improvements thus far, and 16.5% spending $2,500 - $5,000.

Previous moves

When asked, “including their move in 2016, how many times have they moved in their lifetime,” over 70% of the same audience have moved 5 or more times in their lifetime, followed by 4 times with 11% and 3 times with 10.5%.

Moving stress

When asked to gauge the stress of their recent move on a scale of 1-10, the average response from the sample audience was 6. This was followed up with, “what would have helped ease the stress of their move.” Responses included hiring a better moving company that would have helped with their needs, needing more time to plan the move, and a final moving cost that more closely resembled their initial estimate.

Established in 2003, Movers.com specializes in no-obligation moving quotes from licensed and insured professional moving companies across the country. The organization is dedicated to helping its users find moving services based on their specific needs. The website also offers guides, tools, and tips on numerous topics from real estate, selecting the right mover, and settling into a new community.

