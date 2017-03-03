"This new partnership will demonstrate that Master Data and Data Governance solutions can be implemented quickly and cost effectively, and allow for business users to understand and manage them going forward."

Infratects, one of the world's foremost providers of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) consulting, and EPM managed services and EPMware, the software company at the intersection of Master Data and Data Governance solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership will combine Infratects’ expertise in business technology solutions, with EPMware’s redefining master data platform technologies to deliver solutions for today’s increasingly metadata rich world.

Together, Infratects and EPMware are co-innovating EPM metadata alignment and data governance solutions to address the increasing volumes of metadata management organizations are facing today. The first co-innovation focus area will be the simplification and cost effective implementation of Master Data and Data Governance. This results into a new approach of combining metadata from Hyperion and non-Hyperion systems to provide metadata alignment on a robust cloud and on premise platform. This process transforms how metadata and data governance is managed within the enterprise, and enables a broad base of business users to interact with their business systems metadata: rationalized and unrationalized. The end result provides a single centralized view of metadata to a broad community of business users and through real-time technology, compliant with dynamic business processes and audit requirements.

Abhi Nerurkar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EPMware, commented: “As the requirements for the alignment and auditability of financial systems metadata grows, software companies must align with seasoned financial systems consulting organizations to solve complex business problems. This is why we are working with Infratects, the market leader in EPM solutions, to implement EPMware. This new partnership will demonstrate that Master Data and Data Governance solutions can be implemented quickly and cost effectively, and allow for business users to understand and manage them going forward.”

“We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with EPMware. By combining Infratects’ expertise in leveraging EPM systems design to improve business performance, with EPMware’s vision of enterprise master data, we can provide a powerful and user friendly platform for financial systems metadata transformation and data governance,” said Soner Bekir, founder and CEO of Infratects.

About Infratects

Infratects is a global consultancy firm specializing in Oracle Hyperion Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) infrastructure design, implementation, hosting and managed services. Our comprehensive EPM Lifecycle Management solutions can manage all aspects of an organization's financial reporting environment. Infratects serves over 250 international clients in industries such as engineering, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, professional services and transportation. Infratects has offices in the Netherlands (HQ), the UK, Finland, Spain, Australia and the US. For more information, visit http://www.infratects.com

About EPMware

EPMware is a software company providing Master Data and Data Governance solutions, specializing in the Oracle Hyperion Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) product suite. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in New Jersey, USA and Mumbai, India, EPMware helps the world’s most admired brands gain a trusted view of their metadata. For more information, visit http://www.epmware.com

