Cancer diagnostics workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc. is a Silver sponsor and exhibitor at the upcoming USCAP 2017 in San Antonio March 6-8.

As part of the expo, Inspirata will showcase a number of new components that have been added to its workflow solution and diagnostic cockpit. Among these are a new Consultation Portal; interfaces to internal and external molecular laboratories for seamless test ordering and reporting workflows; and a precision medicine decision support platform called “Crosswalk Insight: Oncology™” (Crosswalk).

USCAP attendees will be able to see live demos of these new tools and features, all of which have been developed to support a more rapid cancer diagnostics workflow. Giving pathologists the tools, flexibility and instant access to things like rapid QA and second opinions, molecular pathology test ordering and reporting, and a just-in-time reference guide for precision medicine empowers pathologists to contribute to precision medicine by rendering a more precise diagnosis.

“We believe our product vision reflects the future of pathology and comprises the transformative tools and technologies that will enable pathologists to go beyond diagnosis and help to inform personalized treatment options that ultimately will improve patient care,” says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan.

Inspirata’s diagnostic cockpit also features image analytics, from informed detection to directed review and predictive assays. The company is involved in numerous research and development activities that span image analysis, prognostic and predictive assays, and a cancer information data trust and big data analytics initiative focused on cross-referencing cancer signatures in WSIs and -omics data modalities to treatment protocols and patient outcomes.

About USCAP

The United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP/IAP) has been the global leader in the transmission of knowledge in the field of pathology for more than 100 years. The Academy has a rich heritage of leading the profession with the highest standards of pathology education and attracts to its ranks leaders in key areas of pathology. For more information, please visit http://www.uscap.org.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. This big data initiative will provide a wide range of users, including educators, physicians, patients, administrators, researchers and pharma, with curated and structured data related to diagnostic decision support, treatment options, prognostic information and population health metrics to help improve outcomes for cancer patients. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirata.com or contact info(at)inspirata(dot)com.