YouTransactor Gérard Compain, founder of YouTransactor declares: “With uCloud, YouTransactor not only is able to propose the full payment acceptance value chain as-a-service all over Europe, but can also provide a full set of services to ease merchants’ business"

YouTransactor just signed a partnership agreement with SFPMEI (Société Financière du Porte-Monnaie Electronique Interbancaire, a French Electronic Money Institution), making it an electronic money institution agent, allowing the company to offer full merchant services throughout Europe.

YouTransactor makes its partners’ life easy as it is the single point of contact for banking cards acceptance and, more globally, electronic payment means, whereas, in the traditional model, a merchant had to sign different contracts with a payment terminal vendor, a maintenance company and financial institution, before being able to accept banking card payments.

uCloud includes everything needed to accept payment cards: YouTransactor provides the terminals and maintenance services and is the acquirer of transactions made at the merchant’s premises. YouTransactor ensures transactions are processed securely through its payment platform holding accreditation and certification from GIE Cartes Bancaires, Visa and MasterCard.

In addition, YouTransactor provides a seamless interface to cash register systems which means that merchants can benefit from all services in an integrated POS offer. For instance, YouTransactor’s data tokenization services allows direct implementation of banking-card based loyalty programs that bring an extensive set of additional data, such as information about the purchase frequency or the average purchase for each consumer.

Gérard Compain, founder of YouTransactor and former CEO of Ingenico (1995 – 2005) declares: “With uCloud, YouTransactor not only is able to propose the full payment acceptance value chain as-a-service all over Europe, but can also provide a full set of services that will ease merchants’ business while collecting valuable individual marketing data.”

The agreement with SFPMEI, a French Electronic Money Institution, allows YouTransactor to propose its set of services in the whole European Economic Area under supervision of the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

About YouTransactor

YouTransactor is a merchant service provider, designer of the uCube, a fully certified mPOS device, and the uCube 100, a professional smartphone certified for payments. These payment terminals are integrated into uCloud, an end-to-end turnkey solution for merchants to accept customer-present banking card payments; as an Electronic Money Institution agent, YouTransactor is authorized to operate payment services in the whole European Economic Area.

Headquartered in Paris France, YouTransactor pursues a gradual vertical integration, aiming at providing globally a complete set of products and services required for card-present payment acceptance. YouTransactor is one of the world’s major supplier of chip & PIN mPOS terminals with an annual turnover of € 11 million and over 30 employees.

More information at http://www.youtransactor.com