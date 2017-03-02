Halloumi cheese, widely known in Greece as Cypriot cheese, is an unripened, brined semi-hard cheese made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk. For the first time, Panagrotikos, a Cypriot Farmers Union promoting agricultural goods from Cyprus, showcased the traditional cheese of their island at an event on January 22nd after the opening day of Winter Fancy Food in San Francisco to a crowd of local media and trade attendees.

“By introducing and promoting our traditional Halloumi cheese to the US market, we are offering a premium, healthy cheese alternative to consumers,” said Mr Anastasios Yapanis from Panagrotikos Farmers Union. “Cyprus is a country rich in culinary history and luxury gastronomic products. We hope to share these things with the world.”

The focus on the evening was the cheese, starting with a short presentation from the hosts of the evening, Panagrotikos, who discussed the production methods, business opportunities and export goals of Cypriot Halloumi. Those in attendance sampled a selection of appetizers and small bites showcasing the range and versatility of Halloumi. The evening concluded with a short cooking demonstration from renowned Greek chef, Diane Kochilas, who illustrated the ease of handling and preparing the cheese.

“Halloumi is a great cheese to cook with. The high melting point makes it an ideal product to incorporate into recipes that involve frying, grilling, pan searing and any other high-temperature cooking methods,” stated Chef Diane Kochilas. “I love working with Halloumi and was happy to share my thoughts and recipes with an American audience.”

Following this event, Panagrotikos will continue promoting Halloumi cheese in the United States with hopes of increasing the sales and distribution of Cypriot Halloumi cheese within the United States. If interested in receiving additional information about Panagrotikos and/or Cypriot Halloumi, please contact Panagrotikos Farmers Union at: panagrotikos(at)panagrotikos.org.cy

About Panagrotikos:The Panagrotikos Association of Cyprus is the largest agricultural organization that represents almost all agricultural production of the Republic of Cyprus.

About Diane Kochilas: Diane Kochilas is one of the foremost authorities on Greek cuisine in the world. She is a chef, host of Greece’s most popular cooking show, “What’s Cooking Today, Mom?” cookbook author, and passionate pioneer of healthy Greek cuisine.