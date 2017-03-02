Trans-Soft Announces Strategic Investment in Supply Vision

Trans-Soft, a leader in technology solutions for the freight forwarding and logistics industries, today announced an investment in Supply Vision, the Chicago-based Transportation Management Solutions (TMS) provider. This partnership brings together two dynamic teams with deep experience in the TMS market. Trans-Soft will support Supply Vision's continued investment in both technology and resource development.

Trans-Soft's Brad Hockersmith will lead the technology development at both companies. He brings a wealth of technical expertise to the Supply Vision team and product. Trans-Soft has already made a significant investment in technical resources for Supply Vision.

“We are delighted about this important new partnership,” said Hockersmith. “We believe the combined talents, technologies and networks at Trans-Soft and Supply Vision will make us a market leader in the TMS space.”

Under the new partnership, Supply Vision will retain its brand and Amanda Bohl will remain as President, a role she has held since 2014. Bohl has nearly two decades of experience in supporting, designing and implementing logistics software solutions at freight forwarders, and is looking forward to the resources and value that Trans-Soft is bringing to the arrangement.

“This partnership with Trans-Soft is an important step for Supply Vision to strengthen our role as a TMS software leader,” said Bohl. “It is an honor to work side-by-side with Brad to strategically expand the features and solutions to our product and continue to focus on delivering the best client service.”

About Trans-Soft:

Trans-Soft provides top-tier software solutions for the logistics industry with services ranging from custom software development to software hosting. Trans-Soft’s flagship freight forwarding software is used by many top logistics companies. http://www.trans-soft.net

About Supply Vision:

Supply Vision is a cloud-based supply chain software technology partner committed to responsive customer support, collaborative product road maps and personalized training. The company’s web-based platform delivers flexible tools to help organizations manage the supply chain by enabling collaboration between shippers and logistics providers. Supply Vision’s suite of products covers the entire supply chain and includes a Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Dispatch and Customer Portal. http://www.supply-vision.com