The popular actor from numerous film and television roles has applied his talents to the world of public television as he hosts a show titled "Informed" with Rob Lowe. The public television series seeks to shine a light on some of the most important issues that face modern society today in an effort to educate the viewing audience. One of the most recent episodes focuses on the treatment of lung cancer.

Without a doubt, some of the most miraculous advances that have been made in recent years have been in the field of cancer treatment. The morbidity and mortality rates for cancers such as breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and cervical cancer have plummeted. This is largely due to the advances made in screening programs that identify cancer at earlier stages as well as advances made in treatments. While radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery are still mainstays, more advanced medications have allowed physicians to strike at cancer with more precision; however, these changes have not always been reflected in the field of lung cancer. New advances in treatment are occurring to help continue to advance the treatment of the disease. This is highlighted in this recent episode.

