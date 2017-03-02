Pet Wants Set to Open Storefront in Hamilton, Ohio

Christopher Miller and Rachel Steinman of Pet Wants Hamilton Hamilton is an extremely exciting place to be and we’re grateful to be a part of the renaissance the area is experiencing. The enthusiasm and warmth of Hamilton’s people is everywhere.

Finding the right pet food can be tricky, especially when you’re standing in pet store staring at a line of bags that all basically look the same. It’s confusing and frustrating trying to decide the best fit for your favorite companions. Now Christopher Miller and Rachel Steinman are looking forward to helping pet parents make a better choice with their new business – Pet Wants Hamilton. The couple’s storefront is projected to open in May 2017 at 139 Main Street, formerly known as The Homestead, in the heart of Hamilton’s Historic Business District.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed pet food is slow-cooked with fresh, all-natural ingredients in small batches once per month. Every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition.

Chris and Rachel have been working closely with multiple local organizations, including the Butler County SBDC, to make the business and community stronger. Mark Lankford, associate director and business advisor for the Butler County SBDC, is looking forward to seeing Pet Wants in Hamilton.

"One of the most exciting things about the revitalization of downtown Hamilton is the quality of young entrepreneurs the city is attracting. Rachel and Chris of Pet Wants represent a textbook example of how to properly start and run a business. They have used all the due diligence tools available, including our services here at the Butler County Small Business Development Center, the Hamilton Mill business incubator and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. Throughout their research, planning and execution phases, these business owners have left no detail to chance. They have taken all the steps to ensure long-term success within a showcase retail area of our city. We look forward to Pet Wants being a valued part of our business community for a long time to come,” Lankford said.

Hamilton City Manager Joshua A. Smith is also looking forward to seeing Pet Wants in the city. “Congratulations to Pet Wants on their new Hamilton location. They will be a great addition to the Main Street business district and we appreciate their investment in our community,” he said.

Dan Bates, President and CEO, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, agrees: “Hamilton’s resurgence is driving economic growth and creating an environment of local, entrepreneurial business that are unique and exciting. The Chamber is absolutely thrilled to have Pet Wants opening at 139 Main Street. Their business model is perfect to join the other unique shops on the main shopping district in the downtown area. In Hamilton it’s not just about business, it’s about businesses that contribute to the overall community and Pet Wants will fit right in with other business owners in Downtown Hamilton who share a desire to support local initiatives and make their community an even better place.”

For Chris and Rachel, it has been an inspirational and humbling experience working shoulder-to-shoulder with so many like-minded groups that are transforming Hamilton every day. The city and community are thoughtfully coming together under a unified vision of the city’s future.

“Hamilton is an extremely exciting place to be and we’re grateful to be a part of the renaissance the area is experiencing. The enthusiasm and warmth of Hamilton’s people is everywhere. The support we have received has been incredible. We’re so fortunate to be working with the CORE Fund and the Community Design Alliance on this endeavor,” Chris said.

Mike Dingeldein, Executive Director of the Hamilton CORE Fund said Pet Wants is one of the many pioneer projects CORE Fund is involved in and he’s looking forward to the future.

“We are excited to have Pet Wants as one of the first commercial ventures to be a part of the CORE Fund Main St. revitalization program. With the commitment of Pet Wants, and others like them, we hope to change the face of Main Street with an infusion of retail, restaurant and entertainment venues that will add vitality and life to this important Hamilton business district,” Dingeldein said.

Matt Pfirman, President, JN Linrose, has been a loyal customer since the beginning. "Pet Wants Hamilton is a perfect addition to Main Street. My dogs love the food, and I've enjoyed the option of having it delivered right to my door. However, having a storefront brings the added convenience of being able to stop in and try new products or just chat with the owners. It's a quality product with quality people, and that's exactly the type of business we want in Hamilton,” he said.

Pet Wants Hamilton has been offering free delivery service to most of Butler County including Hamilton, Liberty Township, Middletown, Trenton, New Miami, Ross Township, Millville and the surrounding areas since August 2016.

To learn more about the company and the owners, call (513) 502-0407, email RSteinman(at)PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsHamilton.com.

About Pet Wants Hamilton

Pet Wants Hamilton is a locally-owned and operated Pet Wants franchise. The national Pet Wants company was originally founded in Cincinnati, OH, by Michele Hobbs. Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary dog and cat food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, all-natural ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and, since Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the food is a great fit for pets with allergies.