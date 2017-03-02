Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has signed an expanded store development agreement with EFLOW Inc. to develop five new Papa Murphy’s pizza locations in Minneapolis over the next five years. As part of the agreement, Papa Murphy’s has also re-franchised four company-operated locations in Minneapolis to be operated by EFLOW Inc.

EFLOW Inc. owners Jim and Pam Wolfe, a husband and wife team, have been Papa Murphy’s franchise owners since opening Minnesota’s first store in January 1998 in Mankato. Currently, the Wolfes operate 17 stores in the state, primarily in the southern metropolitan area of the Twin Cities. There are 81 Papa Murphy’s stores now located in Minneapolis and four in Mankato. This new agreement builds on the company’s expansion plans in Minneapolis announced in 2016, as well as on momentum from a 15-unit Area Development Agreement for the brand to enter Hawaii and expanded store development agreements in Alabama and North Carolina with existing franchisees.

“We’re thrilled about Jim and Pam’s plans to grow their operations in Minnesota through the combination of acquiring these turnkey stores and their investment in new units,” said Gary Payne, Vice President of Franchise Sales for Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. “This agreement demonstrates our focus on helping growth-minded, experienced multi-unit operators or single-unit operators leverage our simple business model to meet their goals. Plus, strategic development agreements like this build strong relationships with our dedicated franchise owners well into the future.”

As one of Papa Murphy’s first operators in Washington nearly three decades ago, Jim Wolfe’s father first introduced him to the brand. The couple joined Papa Murphy’s as part of the corporate team 19 years ago, but were ultimately presented with an opportunity to develop Papa Murphy’s first presence in Minnesota—a lucrative offer that proved too hard to pass up. Confident as prospective operators, Jim and Pam moved from Washington to Minnesota in 1997 and opened in early January of 1998.

“My wife and I knew the business and operations side of Papa Murphy’s, but didn’t have the finances,” Jim said. “When the team offered us the opportunity to develop the Minnesota market, we knew it was the perfect fit for an aggressive, young married couple like ourselves. We initially set out to open 20 stores. We knew the company and what we were doing and opened three stores in our first year in the Mankato area. Soon after that, we began moving toward the southwest metro of Minneapolis. It has made sense financially to keep growing ever since, so we have.”

Now, using Papa Murphy’s new Pre-Store Development Turnkey program, which offers opportunities for qualified operators to expedite opening a new store by taking over company-owned locations already in operation, the Wolfe’s have big plans to reach an even higher level of success.

“It’s been amazing to witness the growth of this brand,” Jim said. “And we’re still growing. It’s our customers who make us successful. They’ve always been our number one focus, and this new agreement ensures it will stay that way across Minnesota for years to come.”

