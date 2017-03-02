New Caring Transitions Business Serves Acadiana Region

Robert Schmidt We don’t just move people. You can customize our services to suit your needs, so we are available to handle everything from space planning and packing, to moving and resettling, to estate sales and preparing homes for market.

Robert Schmidt is pleased to announce that he’s opening a new business to serve seniors and families throughout Acadiana, Caring Transitions of Lafayette.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Lafayette serves Acadiana, including Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Youngsville, New Iberia, Breaux Bridge, Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Opelousas and the surrounding areas.

“We don’t just move people. You can customize our services to suit your needs, so we are available to handle everything from space planning and packing, to moving and resettling, to estate sales and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions can handle the entire process from beginning to end,” Schmidt said. “In fact, Caring Transitions is usually more cost effective than doing all of that yourself anyway, especially if family has to take time off work and travel to help. Just give us a call and let’s talk about how we can help make the process easier for everyone.”

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Schmidt started looking into franchise opportunities when the fluctuation of the gas industry got to be increasingly frustrating. Schmidt, who has lived in Lafayette for 30 years, grew up on a farm and then spent seven years in the US Army before working in law enforcement. After that, he spent almost 20 years as a petroleum landman, but whether or not he had work all depended on the changing gas prices. Schmidt used to fill his time off as a landscape contractor. When he came across Caring Transitions, he saw an opportunity to build a business of his own while working in a growing industry and providing services to people in need.

“I feel passionate about the work we do at Caring Transitions and the relief we can provide for families in need. Most of us aren’t prepared to help our family members relocate and clear out an estate – even when we know it’s coming – and I’ve been thrust into that situation myself. I know it’s hard. But I also know now that you don’t have to do it alone. At Caring Transitions, we are available to do all the things no one wants to do in those situations,” Schmidt said.

“Working with Caring Transitions also means you’re freeing-up time to spend with your loved ones, which is most important,” he added.

Schmidt is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of Lafayette is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, contact (855)939-CARE, email RSchmidt@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsLafayette.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.