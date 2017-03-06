“John is a highly-experienced professional with deep insight into the Southern California housing markets. He makes a strong addition to the team,” said David Brown, Senior Vice President of Metrostudy.

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company and the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and related industries nationwide, has appointed John Mulville as Regional Director for Metrostudy’s Southern California markets.

Mr. Mulville will oversee all operations for Metrostudy’s Southern California market, including consulting with builders, developers and financial institutions regarding housing and economic market conditions.

Beginning as a residential appraiser in 1985, John served as a commercial/industrial and subdivision appraiser for Home Fed Bank in Newport Beach, then as a member of Bank of America’s Subdivision and Land Development Specialty Unit. John was a Principal in the firm Land and Housing Analysts before joining Real Estate Economics in 2005. He served as Vice President and Director of Consulting Real Estate Economics before joining Metrostudy as Regional Director in Southern California.

John has served an elite clientele of builders, land owners, land developers and equity partners most recently he has been contracted with D.R. Horton, Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes, Beazer Homes, Edenbridge Homes, Brandywine Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes. Development clients include Lehman Brothers, Highpointe Communities, Eli Development, DMB, CV Communities, Lehigh-Hanson, PLC Land, LStar Management, Province Group, Mountain Real Estate Capital, the Encore Housing Opportunity Fund and Summit Land Company.

“John is a highly-experienced professional with deep insight into the Southern California housing markets. He makes a strong addition to the team,” said David Brown, Senior Vice President of Metrostudy. “We are delighted to have him join Metrostudy and will bring tremendous value to our members in the region.”

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.