Women in Localization (WL), the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry, has appointed Michele Smith as Executive Director of Global Chapter Management and Expansion. Michele will be joining the Executive with immediate effect.

The position will be responsible for co-leading the workgroup overseeing expanding the Global Chapters of Women in Localization, along with Board member Anna Schlegel who oversees Global Expansion and all Chapters.

In this Executive Committee, Michele co-leads a workgroup tasked with 2 goals. The first is to oversee the global Chapter Manager Group’s alignment to the Board Vision and the second is to expand the roster of chapters.

"We are delighted to have Michele Smith join this very important workgroup of Women in Localization and co-lead our new global expanion. Michele is an experienced industry professional and will help to develop the growing brand of our organization.” Said WL co-Founder Anna Schlegel.

Women in Localization has 10 existing global Chapters, with a further wait list across all geographies. To support this expansion, the organization is aggressively recruiting volunteers at local and global levels.

Thomas Murray, CEO, Vistatec commented that “Vistatec continues to work closely with Women in Localization and with the new appointment of Michele Smith, this will help to further strengthen our relationship and to assist in the growth of global chapters around the world.”

About Women in Localization

Women in Localization (WL) was founded in 2008 by Silvia Avary-Silveira, Eva Klaudinyova and Anna Schlegel, and is the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry with thousands of members globally. Its mission is to foster a global community for the advancement of women and the localization industry. It aims to provide an open, collaborative forum where women can share expertise and experience and help each other move forward in their careers. Started in the San Francisco Bay Area, WL has expanded its membership to include women across the globe, encouraging members to meet in other local geographies. To learn more, visit http://www.womeninlocalization.com or http://www.linkedin.com/groups/WL-Women-in-Localization-911827/about.

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading localization solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Mountain View, California, USA. To learn more, visit http://www.vistatec.com

