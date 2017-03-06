Garden Media Revamps Trends YouTube Series for 2017

New 2017 Garden Trends video series from Garden Media We’re excited to continue providing our fans the trends in this format and help teach them how they can grow 365 days-a-year in a modern way.

Video is the future of news consumption, and Garden Media Group is streaming its way into 2017 and beyond.

The boutique PR and marketing firm is reviving its YouTube video series to deep dive into the top lawn and garden trends for 2017, offering tips for consumers to incorporate each trend into their everyday lives.

The firm’s Garden Trends Report for 2017, “Grow 365,” introduces eight industry trends that inspire gardening year-round. It reflects consumers’ increasing desire to access healthy food, fresh air no matter what the conditions are outside.

The 2017 report mirrors what modern technology has known for years: Mother Nature doesn’t have jurisdiction indoors. Each video in the series will show people exactly how they can make the concept of indoor gardening work for them no matter their space, time constraints or growing preferences.

“The future of the way we consume news is video based,” says Katie Dubow, creative director of Garden Media Group. “We’re excited to continue providing our fans the trends in this format and help teach them how they can grow 365 days-a-year in a modern way.”

A new trends video will post the first week of every month on Garden Media’s YouTube channel and social outlets with #LightsCameraGarden and #GardenTrends. The 2017 series premiered yesterday and takes a look into the Peak Season trend. It also outlines how beginners can start their own hydroponic garden.

In addition to the videos, Garden Media incorporates the 2017 trends into its #TrendingThursday Grow! Blog series. Each #TrendingThursday post expands on the month’s video and offers an in-depth look into the trend.

“Brands that are successful in the industry today are always looking two steps ahead,” Dubow explains. “We want to inspire consumers to grow whatever they want in spaces they have. Brands should watch, read and share our trends for exciting industry updates and for tips on how to bring gardening to new audiences. ”

