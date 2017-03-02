Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, Endodontics of Westchester Shore and Greenwich Endodontics are partnering to host a dental continuing education (CE) course on March 9, 2017, at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel. The course covers dental implants, the role of endodontics in the restorative era, and other subjects of interest to dentists and endodontists near White Plains, NY.

Dentists and endodontists near White Plains, NY, who attend this course titled, “The Relevance of Endodontics in the Current Restorative Era” will receive eight CE credits. Attendees will also hear from Drs. Marga Ree and Richard Schwartz, two world-renowned endodontists.

During the course, Drs. Ree and Schwartz will offer a deeper understanding of how endodontic treatment can improve the outcome of multidisciplinary care including dental implant placement. Attendees will learn effective decision-making tactics and endodontic treatment planning techniques to apply to their practices. They will also discuss the importance of utilizing “decision points” when planning common and unique treatment situations as well as how to perform a thorough risk/benefit/cost analysis. Course attendees will also review how to manage a wide variety of endodontic treatments and enhance their understanding of how Cone Beam CT imaging technology has changed the field.

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a respected endodontic practice where Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudry, skilled White Plains and Mt. Kisco, NY endodontists, provide leading-edge care. The team at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, along with Endodontics of Westchester Shore and Greenwich Endodontics, encourage endodontists near White Plains and West Harrison, NY to attend the upcoming CE course. To register, call 914-946-2218 or email PRC(at)westchesterendo.com.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations, in White Plains and Mt. Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call (914) 750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco, NY location.