The Aquila - Luxury Super Villa Launches in Phuket, Thailand

The Aquila, a World Class Cliff Top Villa, Launches in Phuket

The Aquila, a brand new luxury Super Villa is being unveiled this month in Phuket, Thailand. This spectacular seven-bedroom villa boasts two and a half acres of landscape with 165 metres of magnificent cliff-top, ocean frontage. The villa is blessed with breathtaking views of the sun-kissed aquamarine Andaman Sea, direct ocean access and a rich tropical jungle backdrop. A natural accessible waterfall flowing from the mountainside down to the sea makes this an exceptional private estate, which oozes style and glamour.

The majestic villa blends contemporary architecture with Thai style. Each of the four immaculate pavilions boasts vast soaring ceilings and wall-to-wall windows allowing sunlight to bless the interiors and guests to enjoy spectacular views from every room. The total living area is an impressive 3500 metres and the beautiful interiors are imbued with the perfect fusion of modernity and traditional Asian design.

Guests can enjoy unique access to the glittering Andaman waters via a secluded cove and from here the more adventurous can explore the breathtaking underwater wonderland with its luminous coral and exotic sea-life. Inquisitive children can discover and delight in the small waterfall close to the villa, while all around the lush hillside frames the house, and the lawn offers an alternative playground. All the while this villa estate offers complete privacy and seclusion for all its guests.

This beautiful estate with verdant tropical landscaped gardens and natural canopied shade has a jaw dropping 30-metre infinity private pool stretching to the horizon with luxurious sun lounges for glamorous sun worshippers. The pool is edged in gorgeous black African Granite that feature islands of Frangipani trees, whose fragrant flowers float gracefully into the pool. Twin Thai Salas (a roofed structure with no walls) located at each end of the pool offer shaded dining and sumptuous lounging spaces. The open-air pool terrace can be easily accessed directly from the living area.

The three storey Main Pavilion (1100m2) is the centre-piece of the property and stretches from North to South along the cliff-face with uninterrupted ocean views from the Westerly sunset aspect. It features an exceptional spiral staircase, inspired by Bond classics, and creates the wow factor for this fabulous building. The sumptuous living areas include an enormous recreation room with a 65 inch flat-screen TV, a wet-bar with beer on tap and an elegant red felt pool table. There is also a private movie theatre boasting a 75-inch wall-mounted screen. An impressive Reception Room defined by a stunning aquamarine Thai silk wall feature leads to a stylish well-stocked library; both have sun decks with uninterrupted ocean views. On the second floor, an additional living room and a formal dining room seating up to 16 guests look out onto the sun-kissed deck and pool. The Main Pavilion also houses a gym, complete with punching bags, weights, a rowing machine and treadmill with a million dollar view.

The Estate currently features seven bedrooms (with an additional pavilion and three further bedrooms to be completed in Q4 2017). The Arrival Pavilion houses a large bedroom suite with stylish spacious living area and a convenient adjacent bunk bed room. The two storey Guest Pavilion has six self-contained guestrooms; two magnificent master bedrooms and two double bedrooms, each one floored in Italian tiles, with two additional twin-rooms, perfect for families. Each bedroom has a deluxe en-suite bathroom with open-air waterfall showers, and top end Japanese fixtures such as optional heated seats. For relaxing or romancing, the master bedrooms contain a deep plunge-bath for two, with sublime ocean views through a floor-to ceiling window.

Guests are welcomed at the Arrival Pavilion in the main entrance, which offers the first breathtaking views of the estate and dramatic coastline below, as well as housing a large comprehensive spa providing in-house treatment and services to revitalize the body and mind.

A complement of friendly and professional service-staff are on hand to make guests’ stay as comfortable as possible, including an English-speaking manager, and a full-time chef who will cook meals to order made from only the best local ingredients. There is 24-hour security and free Wi-Fi throughout.

With vast entertaining spaces, cozy informal lounging areas and luxurious bedroom suites, it is an unparalleled retreat for spectacular events, intimate soirees, glamorous parties, fairy tale weddings, birthday bashes or high-spirited family get togethers or simply just for adventurous, sophisticated travelers who want to create magical and unforgettable memories.

The Aquila is located in the ‘Millionaire’s Mile’ of Kamala which boasts a number of extremely prestigious private villas and luxury hotels. It is 45 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport.

Prices, currently at special opening prices, range from 2750+ - 7500+ USD per night, for reservations please contact reservations@aquilaphuket.com or visit AquilaPhuket.com



