Dominion Harbor Enterprises (“DHE”), a premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firm with nearly $1.0 Billion in licensing revenue and Paicheng International Technology Transfer (“PITT”), based in Beijing, today announces a Joint Venture agreement to expand global patent monetization opportunities in the Chinese intellectual property economy.

The venture is established as a global intellectual property vehicle to invest in intellectual property for monetization and divestiture through licensing, sales and net-new start-ups. Dominion Harbor will contribute portions of its vast portfolio of thousands of patent assets, coupled with its unrivaled IP transactional experience.

“An international footprint has long been our strategy since our founding in 2013 and now with the recent acquisition of the iconic Kodak portfolio and with a growing roster of global clients, the timing for this JV is perfect,” says David Pridham, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Harbor. “Along with PITT’s contact capital, experience financing and launching innovative companies, this partnership can now help hundreds or thousands of companies worldwide compete better on the global stage.”

Beyond assembling world-class patent assets for commercialization, the Joint Venture will explore ways to bring the most advanced patent and intellectual property best practices from around the world to a burgeoning Chinese Intellectual Property business community.

“We are very excited to partner with Dominion Harbor as they are an excellent complement to our regional experience in investing and mentoring innovative start-ups here in China,” commented Dr. Zhiyuan Peng, Chairman of PITT. “Our relationship goes back almost a year; so, we are familiar with one another and this will be the first of many advancements among our two companies here in 2017 and beyond.”

The name of the Joint Venture will be finalized once it becomes operational in Beijing with an expected launch in early Q2.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world’s premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms, with close to $1 billion in revenues generated for clients. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence solution and IPWire.com – The Patent Expert’s Resource.

For more information, please contact: monica(at)dominionharbor(dot)com

About Paicheng International Technology Transfer

As one of the earliest professional teams in China in the field of innovation and technology transformation, the Paicheng International Technology Transfer (PITT) Center is a technology transformation company focused on intellectual property operations and monetization, which is founded as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Paicheng International Group Co. LTD. Adhering to the “integrity, innovation, cooperation and precision” concept, PITT assembled a team of senior IP and business professionals, coupled with innovative resources, big data analysis. In the field of innovation and technology transformation, the company has accumulated rich information and human resources, forming a “3+4” working platform with three models: “technology transformation + intellectual property operation + project investment and financing,” and four services: “Serving high-tech enterprise, serving research and development team, serving industry, serving technology park.” The company is committed to building a technology transformation and presentation platform focusing on intellectual property with “globalization, specialization, networking,” to becoming a world-renowned leader in innovative industrialization.

For more information, please contact: pengzy(at)cpittc(dot)com