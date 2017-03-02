Swanson Reed Approved as CPE Sponsor by NASBA

The specialist R&D tax advisory firm, Swanson Reed (https://swansonreed.com/), has recently been certified by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) to be a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE).

“CPA's can now gain CPE for attending Swanson Reed's R&D tax credit webinars” says Tax Principal Mike Flesher. “We have been authorized to provide CPE credit in taxation and other incentives and to deliver the course via internet-based webinars.”

Flesher, who is one of the industry experts authoring the course, has a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Business Administration in finance. Flesher is also an IRS Enrolled Agent and contributes over 14 years of private sector accounting and cost analysis experience to Swanson Reed.

CPA's that would like gain CPE, may register for our upcoming webinars at http://www.swansonreed.com/webinars, and view past webinars on the company’s YouTube channel.

Swanson Reed specializes in R&D tax claims. Using a deep and experienced understanding of innovation companies, Swanson Reed ensures you get every penny of what your company qualifies for in R&D tax credits. The Swanson Reed mission is to get your company the maximum incentive possible so you can continue to innovate, drive growth and succeed.

