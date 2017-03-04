Mohr Partners, Inc., a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Derith Jarvis has been promoted to the position of Managing Partner – Global Corporate Services. His new focus will be driving operational excellence and client management, and the expansion of Mohr’s Global Corporate Services department.

Derith has been with the company since 2006 serving as the Director of Research and Site Selection, and then promoted to Managing Partner – Site Selection/Economic Incentives Practice in 2014, overseeing all site selection activities for national accounts and one-off transactions in North American markets, as well as the process of negotiating economic incentives at all levels of government on behalf of Mohr Partners’ clients.

A proven leader, Derith was a featured speaker at Consultant Connect’s Economix 2016 conference and can be heard on their Top Economic Developers podcast. Derith was also named as one of North America’s top 50 Site Consultants by Consultant Connect in 2015. He has also been a featured speaker at various other industry events such as Expansion Management’s Roundtable in the South, Southern Economic Development Council’s Meet the Consultants, and several other state economic development conferences.

Derith has served CoreNet Global’s Southwest Chapter as a board member and the Global Organization as a member of the finance committee.

“Following an extensive search process where we vetted some highly qualified outside candidates, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Derith Jarvis to the position of Managing Partner – Global Corporate Services,” says Mohr’s President Robert Shibuya.

Derith’s responsibilities will include management and oversight of the core departments that are the foundation of our Corporate Services delivery model, including Transaction/Portfolio Management, Lease Administration, and Site Selection/Economic Incentives practice.

About Mohr Partners:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with portfolio services including strategic planning, portfolio/lease administration, research and site selection, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis and economic incentives negotiations. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Cheek

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

214 273 8647

jennifer.cheek(at)mohrpartners.com

###

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and assessments in light of experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements are general business and economic conditions, production delays resulting from lack of regulatory certifications and other factors, competition in our existing and future markets, lack of market acceptance of our products and services, the substantial leverage and debt service resulting from our indebtedness, loss or retirement of key executives and other risks disclosed by us or generally associated with our business