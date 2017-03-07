Uptown Kenwood We have noticed an ongoing demand for a contemporary housing product at a reasonable price centrally located in the St. Petersburg area

ICON Residential recently closed on land in Historic Kenwood to make way for Uptown Kenwood Townhomes, a community featuring sixty-nine fee simple townhomes with five unique floorplans ranging between 1,400 and 2,100 square feet in the sought-after neighborhood Historic Kenwood.

The community will feature an assortment of amenities including a swimming pool, and dog park and lush gardens interwoven through the extensive common areas. The town homes will offer a contemporary clean design and an urbanist lifestyle. Select appliances and color schemes are customizable for residents and units will embrace private balconies, open floorplans and high end finishes throughout. Janet Jackson with Crestview Realty is the exclusive agent selling the homes and the sales office will be located at address 2448 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

Uptown Kenwood is located just west of downtown St. Petersburg adjacent to Historic Kenwood, a neighborhood featuring historic bungalows, enriched with art and artists alike, and lined with cobblestone streets and local history. Residents will enjoy dog-friendly cafes, a variety of museums, and numerous local breweries in the downtown area, or soak up the sun along Downtown St. Petersburg’s Waterfront Park. This is the only highly amenitized community that is a short drive to downtown St. Petersburg with arguably the best nightlife and arts scene in Tampa Bay.

“We specialize in developing contemporary townhome communities in desirable downtown neighborhoods across the Southeast US. Our goal is to offer a living environment for our residents to take advantage of an urbanist lifestyle” said ICON Residential Principal Mike Bednarski, a managing partner with the developer. Exclusive agent Janet Jackson said, “we have noticed an ongoing demand for a contemporary housing product at a reasonable price centrally located in the St. Petersburg area.”

About ICON Residential Development

Founded in Tampa, FL in 2009 by Principals Mike Bednarski, Ryan Studzinski and Peggy Tseung, ICON Residential is a real estate investment and development company, with a strong background in residential real estate investing, construction, brokerage and development.

ICON embraces New Urbanist design principles, such as accessibility to an active urban environment, and promotes the opportunity for a “live, work, play” lifestyle. The company’s market approach is tailored to contemporary for-sale housing targeting middle income households and empty nesters in primarily the southeastern United States where it creates innovative and desirable custom solutions for infill, for-sale housing. ICON’s portfolio contains a growing collection of boutique urban communities that showcase the company’s innovative approach to architecture, design and planning. ICON Residential has offices in Tampa, Atlanta and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.iconresliving.com or email info(at)iconresliving(dot)com.