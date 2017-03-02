AIA Names Michael O’Malley Senior Vice President for Public Policy

The American Insurance Association (AIA) announced today that Michael O’Malley will assume the position of senior vice president for public policy for the association effective March 16. O’Malley brings with him more than two decades of policy and government affairs experience in the insurance sector. As senior vice president, O’Malley will lead AIA’s public policy development.

“We are excited for Mike to join our team,” said Leigh Ann Pusey, AIA’s President & CEO. “He

brings a wealth of knowledge and a forward thinking approach to the policy issues facing the property-casualty industry. As a former employee of an AIA member company, Mike is well-versed in the needs of our membership. His experience representing our industry throughout the country gives him an unparalleled perspective.”

“It’s a tremendous thrill to be returning to AIA, an organization I’ve participated in for many years,” said O’Malley. “From the regulation of autonomous vehicles to modernizing commercial lines products, AIA is at the forefront of the major legislative and regulatory debates facing insurers. I’m excited to work with the membership on policies that foster innovation, promote efficient regulation and emphasize the important societal role of our industry.”

O’Malley currently is the president of O’Malley Public Policy Collaborations, LLC. Previously, he was senior vice president, state government affairs & mandated business, for the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, where he worked for more than 23 years.