We have recently started working with Centerpoint IT and we love everyone! Everyone has been great!

Atlanta’s leading Allworx partner, Centerpoint IT is thrilled to be connecting their clients with the latest Allworx innovation for small business. Allworx Verge is a new class of mobile-first IP phones designed specifically for business owners looking to increase communication capacity and mobility. Allworx Verge IP phones will bridge the gap between desktop and mobile phones for modern business professionals.

In the modern business environment, mobile smartphones have become invaluable tools for business professionals of all kinds. While desktop phones serve as a great "home-base" for communication with clients and partners, on-the-go business pros are often most conveniently and effectively reached on their smartphones. Business moves quickly and desktop phones simply don’t provide the in-your-pocket, anytime convenience that smartphones have come to define. To stay competitive, business professionals across every industry need the ability to communicate seamlessly; either in the office or on the go.

The Allworx Verge line offers a variety of desktop phone models that can be seamlessly synced to staff mobile devices using the Allworx Reach mobile app. Verge IP phones offer the practical and streamlined business phone features that busy professionals need and all features can be integrated fully with mobile devices. Verge IP phones offer a variety of mobile integration features including:



Corporate directory and speed dial capabilities

Real-time sharing of contacts between Verge IP phones and synced mobile devices

Instant handoff of active calls between Verge IP phones and synced mobile devices

Remote control of Verge IP phone using mobile devices via Allworx Reach

A variety of call status notifications & call supervision tools

The entire team at Centerpoint IT is excited about the possibilities that Allworx Verge will create for modern businesses. As a long-time Allworx partner, Centerpoint IT has implemented Allworx business phone solutions for countless clients. The team of IT professionals at Centerpoint IT knows exactly how fundamental seamless communication is to the efficiency of any business. That’s why they continually work closely with Allworx to understand the changing needs of modern business pros and implement the right communication technologies to fulfill those needs.

Centerpoint IT CEO Wayne Gosselin wants to help Atlanta business owners embrace new technology to better support their needs. “Often people think they need to choose between on-the-go productivity and reliable communication,” Gosselin claims. “With the modern technology that’s available today, there’s really no need for business owners to sacrifice one for the other. Allworx Verge is a perfect example of technology adapting to better serve the needs of businesses. It takes the organizational power of a desktop phone and allows mobile devices to be a direct extension of that system. For business owners who want the ability to talk anywhere, anytime – this is a definite game-changer.”

If you’d like to connect your business-minded audience with more information about how they can streamline communication between the office and their mobile network, please don’t hesitate to contact Centerpoint IT CEO, Wayne Gosselin to schedule an interview.

Wayne Gosselin, CTO – Centerpoint IT, Inc.

(404) 781-0200 – info(at)centerpointIT(dot)com

http://www.centerpointit.com

ABOUT CENTERPOINT IT, Inc.

Since founding in 2006, Centerpoint IT's mission has been singular:

to deliver on the promise of new technology for small and mid-sized businesses by making IT simple. In order to be more than a full-service business IT partner and phone system provider, Centerpoint IT focuses on taking the uncertainty and hassle out of what is an often complicated and critical area of business. Cutting through the noise of changing technology is where Centerpoint adds value to businesses. Centerpoint believes in delivering effective, affordable and simple services such as managed IT, cloud, hardware, network security, disaster recovery, connectivity solutions and business phone systems. This helps business owners to form the essential foundation for success so employees can focus on doing their best work each and every day.