GeniusCentral Names John Kilgallon as Chief Executive Officer

His leadership skills and deep understanding of the company's strategic value within the natural product industry provides GeniusCentral a strong platform for sustainable growth for many years to come.

Genius Central Systems, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise retail and supplier order management, automation and promotional software platforms for the natural, organic and specialty product industry, today announces the appointment of John J. Kilgallon as Chief Executive Officer. Kilgallon steps into this formal leadership role after serving as a board advisor to GeniusCentral for more than a year. Kilgallon will draw on more than fifteen years of executive and business leadership experience that spans across numerous sectors and company sizes, from startups to multi-billion dollar publicly traded entities to drive the growth of GeniusCentral.

GeniusCentral’s Chairman of the Board, CJ Lett, commented, “We are excited about the caliber of executive experience John will add to this role and to our company. His leadership skills and deep understanding of the company’s strategic value within the natural product industry provides GeniusCentral a strong platform for sustainable growth for many years to come.” Lett also added, “We’d also like to acknowledge and thank Linda Sheehan, the company’s COO and President, for her vast contributions to the company during the last 18 months and years prior. The addition of John as CEO will allow Linda to focus her attention to operational excellence and driving product development.”

Kilgallon added, “GeniusCentral is exceptionally well positioned to be the premier industry-neutral order management SaaS platform for natural product retailers and vendors. As more and more new products continue to be introduced to the market, GeniusCentral remains the best source for retailers to access and source this inventory to keep up with shifts in consumer demand. GeniusCentral also has a unique opportunity to continue to drive efficiency and greater effectiveness around the electronic delivery of vendors’ distinct deals to retailers. I’m extremely excited about this opportunity and to be joining this exceptional team.”

Linda Sheehan, one of the original company’s founders, said, “I am thrilled that John Kilgallon is joining our team full-time, filling this important leadership role and bringing key skills necessary to help us grow into the next, higher level of excellence. Having worked with John for well over a year, I am confident in his understanding of our mission, his dedication to focused execution and his value for strong, positive industry-wide relationships.” Sheehan added, “I look forward to working closely with him, our staff, and all our industry partners to bring high value, high quality, reliable services to retailers and their vendors for years to come.”

GeniusCentral, Inc. - Founded in 1999, GeniusCentral is a leading provider of enterprise retail and supplier order management, automation and promotional software platforms. The company’s mission is to create SaaS solutions for retailers and suppliers that concentrates on increasing velocity and operational efficiencies while increasing profitability. GeniusCentral serves a large network of independent and natural retailers, supports the largest natural product database in the industry and processes close to $2 billion in ordering transactions annually.