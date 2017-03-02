EtQ today announced it has been listed in a recent Verdantix report, “Smart Innovators: Quality Management Software.”

This report describes the quality management challenges that firms are grappling with and helps decision-makers and executives identify software solutions that may be best-suited to help them overcome those issues.

EtQ has developed a leading quality management software solution that provides a holistic and scalable solution for automating processes, integrating business systems, and fostering collaboration and continuous improvement. The suite can be combined with EtQ’s EHS suite to provide a comprehensive HSEQ solution.

“EtQ is honored to be listed in the Verdantix Quality Management Software Report,” stated Glenn McCarty, Chief Executive Officer of EtQ. “For 25 years EtQ has provided solutions that help organizations overcome their business challenges and to ensure that quality management is a priority. We continue to listen to the market and provide solutions that will meet organizations’ quality, compliance and safety needs.”

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm with a focus on energy, environment, health, safety and sustainability markets. Through our qualitative and quantitative research we provide authoritative data, analysis and advice to help our clients achieve their business goals.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, HSEQ, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.