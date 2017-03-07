Constructech’s 2017 Commercial Top Products Help Rebuild America

The Top Products chosen this year have proven to help construction professionals stand out in a competitive marketplace.

This year is set to be a big year in construction, as new initiatives and IoT solutions lay the foundation for rebuilding America.

To honor the solutions setting out to change the course of construction, the editors at Constructech magazine have named the commercial Top Product Award winners for 2017. Each year, the awards represent the most innovative technological solutions revitalizing commercial construction, enabling major contractors to take on some of the industry’s most challenging projects in smarter and more efficient ways.

With the technology advancement in construction, builders are in a constant search for the right solution to assist in design, project management, estimating/bidding, customer service, and so much more, and technology developers are answering the call. Each submitted product was evaluated on its ability to increase efficiency, productivity, and collaboration from the field to office.

“With a renewed focus on construction in the country, the contractors will have their work cut out for them,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “The Top Products chosen this year have proven to help construction professionals stand out in a competitive marketplace.”

Selected products are awarded as either a New Product, which has been on the market for two years, or as a Trusted Product, which has been on the market for three years or more.

“This year’s commercial Top Products are giving contractors better insights into business,” says Laura Black, editor, Constructech magazine. “This will ultimately help construction companies make important buying decisions for the year ahead.”

Some of the recipients of the commercial Constructech Top Products for 2017 are:

Trusted Products



BIM 360 from Autodesk

e-Builder Enterprise from e-Builder

Eclipse from Explorer Software

eCMS v. 4.1 from Computer Guidance Corp.

IntelliBid from ConEst Software Systems

Navigator CONNECT Edition from Bentley Systems

On Screen Takeoff from On Center Software

PMWeb Version 5.0 from PMWeb Inc.

Procore from Procore Technologies

ProjectWise from Bentley Systems

SiteSense from Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

The RFI Integrated Plan Room from Pantera Global Technology

New Products



Cloud EPC from Cloud EPC

HoloBuilder from HoloBuilder Inc.

Mosaic Mobile from Plexxis Software

On Screen Estimating Pro from McCormick Systems Inc.

For more information on the 2017 commercial Top Products winners, check out the Spring issue. Order the print issue today or download the digital version in the Constructech app, available in the iTunes Store App Store or Google Play.

About Constructech magazine

Constructech magazine is where construction and technology converge. The publication influences construction professionals to unleash the business value of technology. constructech.com