Ashish Raivadera

Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world’s leading legal search firm, today announced that Ashish (Ash) Raivadera has joined the firm’s Partner Practice Group as Head of Private Practice for South Asia, and will lead operations at the newly opened Major, Lindsey & Africa (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

“Ash possesses a strong knowledge of the Singapore legal market after recruiting there for 18 years and having witnessed dynamic changes over that time,” said Brent Harris, Executive Director, International Operations at Major, Lindsey & Africa. “He has developed an excellent reputation amongst clients and candidates from international law firms, banks, and corporations in various industry sectors in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted that he now brings that enhanced level of experience and insight to MLA’s legal recruiting efforts in the region.”

In recent years, while working at ATR Associates Pte. Ltd., Ash has focused on partner and counsel placements with international law firms in Singapore and Southeast Asia, providing strategic advice and detailed market analysis to global, regional and local law firm heads. As the region has grown, Ash has also become involved in helping firms to find solutions for their Singapore or Indonesian offices. Most recently, he has assisted a number of major US and UK firms open their offices in Singapore.

Ash joins Major, Lindsey & Africa’s existing APAC Partner Practice team of Carl Hopkins (Hong Kong), Tom Stretton and Michael Robertson (Sydney), Laurie Lebrun (Tokyo), and Andrew Ng (Beijing) who also act for law firm partners.

Major, Lindsey & Africa (Singapore) Pte. Ltd (Company No. 200619024N, License No. 16S8347) is located at One Finlayson Green, #06-02, Singapore 049246. Ashish Raivadera can be contacted by email: araivadera@mlaglobal.com or tel: +65.9029.5141.

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Founded in 1982, Major, Lindsey & Africa is largest and most experienced legal search firm in the world. With more than 25 offices worldwide, Major, Lindsey & Africa has earned recognition for its track record of successful general counsel, corporate counsel, partner, associate and law firm management placements. The firm also provides law firms and companies with highly specialized legal professionals on project, interim and temporary-to-permanent hire basis. Combining local market knowledge and a global recruiting network, Major, Lindsey & Africa recruiters are dedicated to understanding and meeting client and candidate needs while maintaining the highest degree of professionalism and confidentiality. The firm considers every search a diversity search and has been committed to diversity in the law since its inception. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. http://www.mlaglobal.com.