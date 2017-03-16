Cubic Pharmaceuticals, a company that develops a variety of medicinal products, announced its popular Cubicole D3 supplement is now available for purchase on Revnutrition.com, an online health and nutritional products site.

Cubicole D3 was designed to help people avoid many of the harmful side effects associated with vitamin D3 deficiency. Because more people are living primarily indoor lifestyles and shielding their skin from ultraviolet rays with high-SPF sunscreen, there has been a corresponding rise in D3 deficiency. Cubic Pharmaceuticals has made it its mission to make these supplements more available to a wider variety of consumers across the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce that Cubicole D3 is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com," said Saumil Bhatt, CEO of Cubic Pharmaceuticals. “Many people across the world, particularly elderly and very young people, are at great risk for vitamin D3 deficiencies. By forging new sales partnerships, we are able to increase our brand’s reach and help people avoid the harmful effects of deficiency.”

Vitamin D3 is the only vitamin found in the body that is naturally formulated by absorbing ultraviolet rays in direct sunlight. However, because of a heightened fear of skin cancer, many people are actually not getting the amount of the vitamin they need. This is particularly true for older people, whose bodies are already not able to produce the vitamin as efficiently as younger adults.

As a result, Cubicole D3 is a supplement that can benefit people of all ages, even if seniors see the greatest results. The product comes in an easy-to-swallow capsule form, and regular dosages help people to maintain healthy levels of vitamin D3 in their bodies.

“We are pleased to have this great new opportunity to extend the reach of our brand and help more people get the vitamin D3 they need for their bodies,” said Bhatt. “This is a great step forward for our company.”

Cubicole D3 has been formulated to give individuals the levels of the vitamin they need for ongoing health and wellness. The capsules are completely free of lactose, gluten, gelatin and preservatives. To learn more, visit http://www.cubicpharmaceuticals.co.uk/cubicoled3.