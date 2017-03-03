Atlanta Air Show Scheduled for October 14-15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“This is a first in the air show industry and in the racing industry,” said Bryan Lilley, President of B. Lilley Productions

Officials from Atlanta Motor Speedway and B. Lilley Productions announced today the track will host the inaugural Atlanta Air Show, October 14-15. It will be the first air show in history to be held at a motor speedway.

“This is a first in the air show industry and in the racing industry,” said Bryan Lilley, President of B. Lilley Productions, which also organizes air shows in New York, Ocean City, Md., Melbourne, Fla. and Fort Lauderdale. “We have finally found a ‘stadium’ large enough to host an air show and look forward to working with the incredible team of professionals at Atlanta Motor Speedway to bring this new event to fruition.”

The performer lineup for the inaugural event will include a variety of military and civilian flight team demonstrations including military jets, aerobatic planes, helicopters, parachute team jumps and more. The lineup will be announced in the coming months and will include four hours of flight demonstrations each day.

“The Atlanta Air Show is a fantastic new event for Atlanta Motor Speedway that will offer fans a unique variety of aerial entertainment not often seen at facilities like ours. We look forward to working with B. Lilley Productions to produce a quality show that attracts people from all across our region,” said Ed Clark, President of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Sponsorship opportunities and corporate hospitality suites are available for the Atlanta Air Show. Flight Line Club VIP, Preferred Seating and Grandstand Seating tickets are on sale now at special intro pricing. Attendees can save 50 percent off the day-of-event price when they purchase by March 20 at midnight.

More information will be available online at AirShowAtlanta.com and fans can also follow the event Facebook page to stay updated on performer announcements and the latest info.

