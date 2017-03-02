VisualVault Expands New Partner Certification Program

VisualVault’s Partner Program growth has been successful because we have identified and accepted companies who are committed to excellence in business process automation leveraging SaaS when it comes to providing solutions and services

VisualVault, a Business Process Automation (BPA)/ Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software company, is continuing to expand the reach of its Global Partner Program while concurrently maintaining service level excellence with its new certification program.

“VisualVault’s Partner Program growth has been successful because we have identified and accepted companies who are committed to excellence in business process automation leveraging SaaS when it comes to providing solutions and services,” stated Steve Leichtman, CEO for VisualVault. “The vision includes opportunities for our Global Partners to assume first level of local support, ensuring both excellence for our clients’ service levels as well as our partners realizing more opportunities for growth.”

VisualVault’s robust cloud-based platform, defined by key business process and ECM components, is the focus of this certification process. Along with state-of-the-art Restful API’s, the core platform is designed to manage structured and unstructured content, be easy to deploy and maintain, and designed with maximum flexibility in mind. In order to maximize returns for each client, each VisualVault business partner is expected to earn and maintain certified staff to provide service level excellence across the globe.

“Our Partners have been extremely pleased with this program and they are beginning to realize positive results from their clients already,” stated Jason Hatch, Director of Partner Services. “Our Partners welcome any tools that assist in the continuation of superior, proactive services, opportunities to improve operational excellence and automation of additional information management processes for their clients.”

About VisualVault

Founded in 2009, VisualVault is a private, Arizona-based, Business Process Automation (BPA)/Enterprise Content Management (ECM) company specializing in the automation of data and document intensive processes at an enterprise level. The VisualVault® platform is a cloud-based application that includes Intelligent Forms (i-Forms) which automate and validate both structured and unstructured data. These i-Forms streamline manual data entry and workflow routing processes to boost overall productivity and accelerate positive business results.

VisualVault enables its clients to search and present content in a contextual manner configured for their specific business requirements, improving adoption through flexibility and ease of use. VisualVault's integrated platform standardizes user data so it may be accessed, viewed and used across an enterprise providing users with live dashboards for end-to-end reporting, analysis and decision making. VisualVault’s mission is transforming our client’s processes quickly and cost-effectively, without replacing expensive core legacy systems, by streamlining their data and document intensive processes with our uniquely configured software that is delivered as a service.

